Microwave Techniques, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of The Elmet Group Co., Licenses ARC Sentry Detection Technology from Brookhaven National Laboratory

GORHAM, Maine, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microwave Techniques, an innovative manufacturer of high-power microwave components and RF solutions, and wholly-owned subsidiary of The Elmet Group Co. (NASDAQ: ELMT), today announced it has entered into a definitive license agreement with Brookhaven Science Associates (BSA), operator of Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL), for the ARC Sentry arc detector technology.

The agreement grants Microwave Techniques a non-exclusive copyright license to manufacture and commercialize the ARC Sentry system.

The ARC Sentry is an arc detection platform designed to protect critical RF infrastructure from damage caused by arcing in high-power environments. The system, originally developed for the 2nd generation National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), detects optical evidence of arc propagation and issues an interlock signal to stop propagation before hardware damage occurs.

“Integrating the ARC Sentry technology into our product offering strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive RF protection and monitoring solutions for demanding industrial, scientific, and medical applications,” said Henry Fries, Vice President of Engineering at Microwave Techniques. “This agreement allows us to leverage innovative R&D to deliver the next generation of high-speed protection equipment to our global customer base.”

Key technical features of the ARC Sentry platform include:

Scalable Architecture : Multi-channel system supporting up to 24 channels for comprehensive monitoring of waveguide and coaxial systems.

: Multi-channel system supporting up to 24 channels for comprehensive monitoring of waveguide and coaxial systems. SMA Fiber Optic Pickups : Can be used with small waveguide sizes and restrictive spaces.

: Can be used with small waveguide sizes and restrictive spaces. Rapid Detection: Optimized to identify an arc and trigger a protective shutdown in less than 3 microseconds.

Optimized to identify an arc and trigger a protective shutdown in less than 3 microseconds. Reduced False Alarms: High speed sampling rate with successive events prior to triggering an alarm.

High speed sampling rate with successive events prior to triggering an alarm. Integrated Interface: Includes proprietary Graphical User Interface (GUI) and control software for real-time system configuration and signal evaluation.





Under the terms of the agreement, Microwave Techniques will manage the engineering, fabrication, and global sales of the licensed products.

About Microwave Techniques

Microwave Techniques is an innovative manufacturer of high-power microwave solutions, including waveguide components, coaxial components, and advanced RF engineering systems. With facilities in Gorham, ME; Nashua, NH; and Hamburg, Germany, the company serves critical applications in defense, aerospace, industrial, medical, energy, broadcast, and scientific research. Microwave Techniques is a wholly owned subsidiary and operating division of The Elmet Group Co.

Learn more: www.microwavetechniques.com



About The Elmet Group

The Elmet Group Co. (NASDAQ: ELMT) is a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through two segments, Critical Materials Components (CMC) and Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its allies’ needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.

Learn more: www.theelmetgroup.com

About Brookhaven National Laboratory

Brookhaven National Laboratory is a multipurpose research institution funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Located in Upton, New York, BNL operates large-scale facilities for studies in physics, chemistry, biology, and energy technologies. As a leader in scientific innovation, the laboratory collaborates with industry to transition advanced R&D and copyrighted technology into commercial applications.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future performance, expected outcomes, and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect results discussed in The Elmet Group Co.’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 294725), as amended, and subsequent filings The Elmet Group Co. makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Elmet Group Co. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact

Chris Chandler

contact@theelmetgroup.com

Investor Contact

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

ELMT@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860