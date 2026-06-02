San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Successfully Sells Bell 205A Helicopter on GovDeals

EL CAJON, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (ASTREA) has successfully conducted the sale of a 1975 Bell 205A Helicopter on GovDeals, the leading marketplace for government agencies to sell surplus assets.

The Bell 205A helicopter, previously part of the department’s Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies (ASTREA) unit, was sold via online auction. After a four-week auction, the helicopter received 55 bids before selling for more than $3 million. The aircraft was sold with specialized equipment, including a belly tank, snorkel system, and a set of ground handling wheels, all used in firefighting operations.

By leveraging GovDeals’ online auction platform, the Sheriff’s Department was able to reach a broad pool of buyers, ensuring competitive bidding and maximizing the return on the asset.

“Online marketplaces like GovDeals provide government agencies with a transparent and efficient way to sell surplus assets,” said San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Gavin Lanning. “This sale demonstrates how agencies can unlock value from retired equipment while supporting ongoing operational needs.”

GovDeals specializes in helping government entities sell surplus assets in a secure, transparent environment, connecting sellers with a global network of buyers and extending the lifecycle of valuable equipment.

Interested bidders can view future online surplus auctions from San Diego Sheriff’s Department directly on GovDeals. To bid on them, or any assets available on GovDeals, bidders must first create an account and complete a free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com