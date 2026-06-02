Safe Bulkers, Inc. Becomes the Only Shipping Company with Common Stock trading on both the NYSE and Euronext Athens

MONACO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE/Euronext Athens: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, is pleased to announce today that the Company’s issued shares of common stock (i.e., all 101,826,580 dematerialized, registered voting shares of common stock, each with a par value of $0.001, issued by the Company) have commenced trading on Euronext Athens under the ticker symbol “SB” and ISIN code: MHY7388L1039. The Company’s common stock will continue to be primarily listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), as will the Company’s series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock (neither such class of preferred stock is trading on Euronext Athens).

By listing its common stock on the Main Market of the Regulated Securities Market of Euronext Athens, the Company aims to broaden and diversify its shareholder base by providing access to a wider pool of institutional and retail investors, with exposure to the maritime industry. Athens is a leading global maritime center and by listing on Euronext Athens, the Company aims to increase the Company’s visibility and corporate profile within the European maritime, banking and institutional investment community.

The Company is advised by Piraeus Bank S.A. as listing advisor. Potamitis Vekris Law Firm served as legal counsel on matters of Greek law and White & Case LLP served as global legal counsel.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including the benefits of listing the Company’s common stock on the Euronext Athens. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the inability to develop a liquid trading market for the Company’s shares of common stock on Euronext Athens and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

Fax: +30 2 111 878 500

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com

Anna Wichmann

Capital Link Athens

Tel +30-210-6109-800

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com