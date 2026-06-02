Mama’s Creations to Showcase New Menu Innovation and Prepared Foods Capabilities at IDDBA 2026

New Protein Formats, Global Flavors, and Meal Solutions Help Retailers Drive Variety Across the Deli

East Rutherford, NJ, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, will return to IDDBA 2026 to showcase new menu innovation focused on evolving deli prepared needs, including new protein formats, globally inspired offerings, and meal solutions designed to support execution across multiple prepared foods occasions.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) trade show, taking place June 7-9, 2026 in Orlando, Florida, is the industry’s premier event, bringing together more than 10,000 attendees across retail, manufacturing, and foodservice. Attendees are invited to explore Mama’s Creations’ full portfolio and experience its latest innovations at Booth #4823.



Developed for Modern Prepared Foods Programs

At this year’s show, leveraging enhanced capabilities from its recent Crown 1 acquisition, Mama’s Creations will highlight a series of strategic advancements that expand its ability to support retailers across multiple deli applications, from behind-the-glass entrees to grab-and-go and ready-to-heat meals.

Key areas of innovation include:

Expanded Chicken Platform: An enhanced chicken platform featuring No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) chicken alongside new formats, including grilled chicken strips, pulled chicken and breaded chicken, enabling retailers to execute across hot bar, cold prepared, handheld, and center-of-plate offerings with greater flexibility.

An enhanced chicken platform featuring No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) chicken alongside new formats, including grilled chicken strips, pulled chicken and breaded chicken, enabling retailers to execute across hot bar, cold prepared, handheld, and center-of-plate offerings with greater flexibility. Broader Protein Capabilities: Continued expansion into additional proteins, including pork and protein-rich vegetables, providing retailers with more options to diversify their assortment and meet a wider range of consumer preferences and dayparts.

Continued expansion into additional proteins, including pork and protein-rich vegetables, providing retailers with more options to diversify their assortment and meet a wider range of consumer preferences and dayparts. Global Menu Expansion: A growing lineup of globally inspired prepared foods, including new panini flavors, entrée bowls and vegetable side dishes, ranging from Korean BBQ-inspired offerings to Mediterranean-style meals, building on the Company’s momentum in international flavors and enabling retailers to deliver complete, trend-forward meal solutions in the deli case.





Built for Retail Execution

“These innovations are about expanding what our partners can execute, not just what they can carry,” said Lauren Sella, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve continued to build a more complete prepared foods platform with new packaging formats and menu solutions that give retailers greater flexibility across the deli, whether that’s hot bar, grab-and-go, or center-of-plate meals. Our focus remains on helping retailers deliver more variety with less complexity, while maintaining the quality and consistency they expect from Mama’s Creations.”

In addition to its latest innovations, the Company will feature a range of its core offerings across chicken, meatballs, pasta meals, handhelds, and ready-to-heat solutions, as well as both branded and private label capabilities that support customers across grocery, club, mass, and convenience channels.

About IDDBA

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. IDDBA membership includes more than 1,500 companies ranging from small independents to the world’s largest corporations. IDDBA helps its members enhance their economic position by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities. To learn more, please visit www.iddba.org.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “eventually,” “expect,” “future,” “may,” “look forward to,” “plan,” “projected,” “should,” “will,” and other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2026, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other factors, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. You are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

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