Lakeland Fire + Safety Expands Latin American Sales with New Orders in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Guyana and Panama

Accelerating Regional Demand for Integrated, Head-to-Toe Fire Protection



HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced several new and follow-on orders across Latin America (“LATAM”) for structural fire suits, rescue gear, turnout gear, wildland gear, boots and gloves to municipal and national fire services in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Guyana and Panama. Terms of the orders were not disclosed.

The new orders represent a significant expansion of Lakeland’s market share in the LATAM region, building on recent wins in Argentina and Colombia. The equipment packages will outfit first responders across diverse operational geographies. New contracts were secured through fully competitive open tender processes, which included extensive independent technical evaluation and comprehensive wearer trials conducted across multiple services. Follow-on orders included restocks, annual replenishments, and contract renewals.

"These new international orders exemplify the work of our LATAM sales team, expanding our geographic reach and positioning Lakeland as the definitive head-to-toe provider in fire protection in the region,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “With the acquisition of Veridian in 2024, we gained access to its loyal customer base in LATAM and immediately began efforts to build additional market share through cross-selling opportunities of other Lakeland products. Our LATAM sales reps are now focused on sales for all our brands, with technical support provided by experts at Eagle, Veridian and Lakeland remotely and with geographic visits.”

Barry Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer at Lakeland Fire + Safety, added, “Integration across our acquired businesses is unlocking both operational access and manufacturing scale on an international level. Additionally, NFPA 1970:2025 certification across our brand portfolio and facilities is further driving sales momentum. For customers of these orders, our products were chosen for NFPA certification, ergonometrics, cost benefit analysis, local inventory and technical support. Municipal and federal agencies across LATAM can now order a complete, fully certified range of protection from a single global vendor, simplifying procurement and ensuring superior lifecycle management. We believe this capacity to provide integrated, head-to-toe protection at scale ensures we are uniquely positioned to capture this expanding international demand, establishing a foundation for continued, repeatable growth across LATAM.”

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our M&A strategy and tariff mitigation plans. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.