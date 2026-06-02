Corsica Utility to Support Its Conservation Goals With Itron’s Smart Water Solution

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced that it is working with the Office d'Equipement Hydraulique de Corse (OEHC) to support its efforts to preserve water resources and save 5 million cubic meters of water per year by 2035. OEHC is a public industrial and commercial entity responsible for water management across Corsica, France, an island in the Mediterranean Sea. The collaboration includes upgrading 10,000 existing mechanical meters with Itron’s Intelis® wSource ultrasonic solid-state water meters to improve the accuracy and reliability of water consumption data collected.

In a territory particularly exposed to the effects of climate disruption—where 52% of abstracted water is used for agricultural and amenity purposes—preserving water resources represents a major challenge. OEHC determined that while water was being delivered through its water network, the utility was only able to bill for about 50 percent of the water used by end customers. This gap was driven by outdated mechanical meters that limited accurate measurement of water consumption, resulting in inaccurate billing.

2023 marked a turning point for OEHC, as it began piloting Itron’s ultrasonic water meters to gain better visibility into actual water use. Following a successful pilot, OEHC is now moving forward with the deployment of 10,000 Itron Intelis wSource ultrasonic solid-state water meters, with the goal of completing deployment by 2030.

With the deployment of Itron’s smart water solutions, OEHC will benefit from:

Remote meter reading, enabling more efficient collection of water consumption data MID-certified metrology, providing a trusted foundation for accurate, billing grade measurement Data‑driven insights to support long‑term water resource preservation, helping OEHC to determine how much water to allocate towards agriculture and other water needs Accurate billing based on verified usage, helping to improve customer satisfaction





“On an island, responsibly managing water resources is especially crucial due to limited supply and the heightened impact of environmental challenges,” said Henri Politi, Head of Operations at OEHC. “With more than 3,000 kilometers of water pipelines, including 2,000 kilometers dedicated to crop irrigation and livestock watering, we needed a metering solution that could support both end users and the demands of our irrigation network. After deciding to modernize our meter fleet, we selected Itron’s ultrasonic solid-state water meters because they fully met our requirements for reliability and accuracy. The consumption data provided by these meters will enable us to significantly improve how we operate and manage our water networks.”

“Accurate, reliable metering is essential to managing water operations, especially in regions where agriculture plays a critical role,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “Across Europe, including Greece, Tuscany and Sardinia — another island in the Mediterranean — utilities are increasingly deploying ultrasonic smart water meters to solve their challenges. These meters are built to withstand harsh environmental conditions while providing accurate consumption data, supporting remote meter reading and enabling utilities and cities to better manage their water networks.”

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo, and Intelis are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.