Defiance Launches the First Autism-Impact ETF (Ticker: ASD), Donating Profits to Autism Causes *

MIAMI, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Autism Impact ETF (Ticker: ASD) , the first exchange-traded fund designed to provide targeted exposure to publicly traded companies developing products, therapies, services, technologies, and innovations supporting individuals with autism and related neurodevelopmental conditions.

“As parents of a profoundly autistic child, this launch is deeply personal to our family,” said Matthew Bielski, CEO of Defiance ETFs, and Gabriella Zahn-Bielski, General Counsel of Defiance ETFs. “Families impacted by autism face challenges every single day, and after experiencing that firsthand, we became committed to helping drive greater awareness, innovation, research, and support for the autism community. Our hope is that the ASD ETF can help direct more long-term capital and investment toward companies and organizations working to improve quality of life for individuals with autism and their families.”

Defiance plans to donate 100% of the ETF’s net profits in its first two years to autism-focused nonprofit organizations and a minimum of 50% of annual net profits thereafter.

It is important to recognize that autism is not a single condition, but a broad spectrum of complex neurological, developmental, behavioral, and biological challenges that affect every individual differently.

The Defiance Autism Impact ETF is designed to provide exposure to companies developing therapies, diagnostics, technologies, services, and future innovations that may support individuals with autism and their families. From neuroscience and genetic testing to communication tools, behavioral support platforms, specialized education technologies, and next-generation therapeutics, the ETF seeks to provide a diversified “toolbox” approach to innovation across the broader autism ecosystem.

Using a replication strategy that tracks the VettaFi Autism Impact Index, the fund may include exposure to companies involved in areas such as:

Neurodevelopment therapeutics

Behavioral and communication support tools

Diagnostics and genetic technologies

Specialized education platforms

Neuroscience and brain health research

Sleep and developmental support technologies

Digital health and assistive technologies



The goal of the ETF is to provide investors exposure to companies and innovations seeking to improve diagnosis, support, treatment, education, and quality of life for individuals with autism and their families.

The ETF seeks to track the performance of the VettaFi Autism Impact Index, which measures the performance of publicly traded companies developing products, services, therapies, diagnostics, technologies, educational tools, and support solutions addressing autism and related conditions.

The Index seeks to provide diversified exposure to companies operating across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics, specialized education, behavioral services, and assistive technologies supporting individuals with autism.

Over the past year, the Bielskis have become actively involved in autism advocacy, research, and philanthropic initiatives. Matthew Bielski recently met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz to discuss unmet needs within the autism community and the importance of accelerating innovation and support for affected families.

Separately, the Bielskis are also investors in Yamo Pharma, a late-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting core symptoms associated with autism. Gabriella Zahn-Bielski recently joined the company’s Board of Directors.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is a leading thematic and income-focused ETF issuer managing more than 75 ETFs and over $13.4 billion in assets under management. Defiance focuses on innovative investment strategies spanning disruptive technology, income generation, and next-generation thematic investing.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES.

* As of 06/02/2026, the Defiance Autism Impact ETF (ASD) is the first U.S.-listed ETF combining (i) an investment strategy tracking an autism-focused thematic index and (ii) a binding adviser-level commitment to donate net advisory profits to autism-related causes. Based on a review of effective N-1A registrations and industry coverage as of launch on 06/02/2026 no other U.S.-listed ETF satisfies both elements.

Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

ETF Risks. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund has a limited number of authorized participants ("APs") and market makers; if those entities cease to perform these functions, Shares may trade at a material discount to NAV and possibly face delisting. Although Shares are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, there can be no assurance that an active trading market will develop or be maintained. Trading in Shares may be halted due to market conditions or for other reasons.

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities held by the Fund may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline. This may result from factors affecting securities markets generally or factors affecting specific issuers, industries, or sectors.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance unless that security is removed from the Index or selling is otherwise required upon a reconstitution or rebalancing of the Index. The Fund does not attempt to outperform the Index or take defensive positions in declining markets.

Index Methodology Risk. The Index may not include all autism-impact companies because the Index includes only those companies meeting the Index criteria. Companies that would otherwise be included may be excluded if they omit discussion of their relevant work from regulatory filings, analyst reports, and industry-specific trade publications screened by the Index Provider.

Index Provider Risk. There is no assurance that the Index Provider, or any agents that act on its behalf, will compile, determine, maintain, construct, reconstitute, rebalance, compose, calculate, or disseminate the Index accurately. Any losses or costs associated with errors made by the Index Provider or its agents generally will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

Tracking Error Risk. As with all index funds, the performance of the Fund and its Index may differ for a variety of reasons, including operating expenses, portfolio transaction costs, the use of representative sampling, and the Fund not being fully invested in the securities of the Index at all times.

Concentration Risk. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The Fund is generally expected to be concentrated in the Biopharma Industry Group and Healthcare Equipment & Services Industry Group and have significant exposure to the Health Care sector. Companies in the biopharmaceutical industry are subject to extensive government regulation, clinical trial failures, lengthy approval processes, product obsolescence, and the loss or impairment of intellectual property rights. Companies in the healthcare equipment and services industry can be significantly affected by changing economic conditions, evolving patient demographics, reimbursement rates from government and private payors, and changes in healthcare regulations and policies. Companies in the health care sector more broadly are subject to extensive government regulation, restrictions on reimbursement for medical expenses, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure, limited product lines, and product liability litigation.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in non-U.S. securities involve certain risks not present with investments in U.S. securities, including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations, political or economic instability, withholding or other taxes, different accounting and reporting standards, and trading, settlement, custodial, and operational risks.

Depositary Receipt Risk. The Fund may hold securities of non-U.S. companies in the form of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs"). Depositary Receipts may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying foreign shares, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates may affect their value.

Geographic Investment Risk. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in companies of a single country or region, it is more likely to be impacted by events or conditions affecting that country or region.

Geopolitical Risk. Some countries and regions in which the Fund invests have experienced security concerns, war or threats of war and aggression, terrorism, economic uncertainty, natural and environmental disasters, and/or systemic market dislocations that may negatively impact the Fund's investments.

Capital Controls and Sanctions Risk. Economic conditions and political events may lead to government intervention and the imposition of capital controls and/or sanctions, which may impact the ability of the Fund to buy, sell, or otherwise transfer securities or currency, and may negatively impact the value or liquidity of such instruments.

Market Capitalization Risk. Small- and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies, and may have more limited product lines, markets, and financial and managerial resources.

Securities Lending Risk. The Fund may engage in securities lending as part of its principal investment strategy. Securities lending involves risks including the risk that the borrower may fail to return the securities on a timely basis, or even the loss of rights in the collateral deposited by the borrower if the borrower should fail financially.

Autism-Related Investment Risk. There are currently no FDA-approved medications addressing the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder, and the development of new therapies, diagnostics, and technologies referenced by the Fund's investment thesis is uncertain. There is no guarantee that companies held by the Fund will succeed in developing, commercializing, or sustaining products or services that benefit the autism community, and returns from such activities may not be realized in the near future, if at all.

Adviser Donation Commitment. Defiance ETFs, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, has voluntarily committed to donate 100% of its net advisory profits attributable to the Fund during the first two years following the Fund's launch, and no less than 50% of such net advisory profits thereafter, to organizations that support autism care, neurodivergent services, research, and access to therapeutic and educational resources. This donation commitment is voluntary, is made at the adviser level, and does not affect the Fund's investment strategy, fees, expenses, risk profile, or net asset value.

Index Licensing. The "VettaFi Autism Impact Index" is the exclusive property and a trademark of VettaFi LLC ("VettaFi") and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the VettaFi Autism Impact Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by VettaFi, and VettaFi makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Total return represents changes to the NAV and accounts for distributions from the Fund.

Median 30 Day Spread is a calculation of the Fund's median bid-ask spread, expressed as a percentage rounded to the nearest hundredth, computed by: identifying the Fund's national best bid and national best offer as of the end of each 10 second interval during each trading day of the last 30 calendar days; dividing the difference between each such bid and offer by the midpoint of the national best bid and national best offer; and identifying the median of those values.

Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69d76d79-6898-49df-ad78-8fdd81d014b8