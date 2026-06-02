Global Sustainability Awards 2026 Opens Final Call for Entries as Industry Leaders Prepare to Celebrate Sustainability Excellence

2025 Winners - HH Global at the Global Sustainability Awards 2025

London, 02 June 2025 – Sustainability Magazine and BizClik Media has announced that entries for the Global Sustainability Awards close on 29th June, with less than four weeks remaining for organisations to submit their applications.

The awards ceremony will take place on 8th September in London, bringing together sustainability leaders from across the globe to celebrate excellence in environmental and social impact. Companies of all sizes are encouraged to enter across six dedicated categories that recognise measurable progress, innovative solutions, and transformative leadership in sustainability.

The Global Sustainability Awards provide a platform for organisations to showcase their commitment to creating lasting positive change. With categories spanning enterprise leadership, environmental impact, and nature-based solutions, the awards celebrate businesses and projects that are driving the sustainability agenda forward. Entries are assessed by a distinguished panel of Chief Sustainability Officers and senior leaders from global organisations including Google, Merck, RELX, Schneider Electric, and the BBC.

Categories Open to Companies

Six categories are available for company entries, recognising achievements across different scales and focus areas. The Enterprise of the year (1,000+) category celebrates large organisations demonstrating exceptional leadership in sustainability across operations, culture, and strategy. The Company of the year (<1000) honours smaller businesses delivering innovative and scalable sustainability initiatives that balance growth with environmental and social stewardship.

The Transformation project of the year recognises projects completed within the last three years that have transformed sustainability performance through measurable results. The Environmental impact award honours organisations that have delivered measurable improvements to the natural environment, including emissions reduction, waste minimisation, and ecosystem restoration. The Tech & AI award celebrates the innovative use of technology and gen AI to advance sustainability goals, whilst the Nature-based solutions award recognises projects that harness the power of nature to address environmental and societal challenges.

Expert Judging Panel

The awards are judged by 16 senior sustainability leaders from major global organisations. The panel includes Cara Williams, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mercer; Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability – EMEA at Google; Dr. Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX; Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric; and Danielle Mulder, Chief Sustainability Officer at the BBC. Additional judges include representatives from HubSpot, Suntory Beverage & Food, Molson Coors Brewing, Currys, and Fifth Third Bank.

Adam Elman from Google commented on his role as a judge: "I joined the judging panel because these awards are more than a ceremony; they are a vital platform for shared learning. To build a truly resilient future, we need innovative solutions across the entire spectrum of environmental and social challenges. I am looking for entries that not only show impact, but inspire others by proving what is possible. For me, a standout submission is one that offers a blueprint for others to follow, demonstrating that through radical collaboration and systemic thinking, we can deliver the change the world needs right now."

Key Details:

Enter the awards

View all categories & criteria

Deadline for submission: 29th June 2026

Shortlist announcement: July 2026

Ceremony: 8th September 2026

Celebrating Sustainability Leadership

The Global Sustainability Awards ceremony on 8th September will bring together award finalists, industry leaders, and sustainability professionals for an evening of recognition and networking. The event will showcase the most impactful sustainability initiatives from the past year and provide a platform for knowledge sharing across sectors. With entries closing on 29th June, organisations have a limited window to submit their applications and join the global sustainability community in celebrating excellence.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Enquiries

Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com