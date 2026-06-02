Evosep and Molecular You Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Standardized Multi-Omic Testing Globally

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evosep and Molecular You today announced a strategic collaboration to advance standardized, high-throughput multi-omic testing for personalized biomarker profiling. The collaboration brings together Evosep’s robust liquid chromatography platform with Molecular You’s comprehensive biomarker analysis and interpretation workflows to enable scalable, globally deployable solutions for early disease assessment and proactive health management.

At the core of the collaboration is the integration of the Evosep Eno system into MYCo’s proteomics workflow, supporting the transition toward highly reproducible, CLIA-grade multi-omic testing. The combined solution is designed to ensure consistent performance across MYCo’s international partner laboratory network and accelerate the adoption of standardized workflows at scale.

“Our mission is to help people protect their health through meaningful guidance and earlier insights into their health risk, built upon advanced multi-omic analysis. By integrating Evosep’s proven, high-throughput LC platform, we can ensure that our workflows are reproducible, scalable, and ready for global deployment across our partner lab network. This is a key step toward making early disease detection accessible at scale,” Jim Kean, CEO, Molecular You.

Driving Standardization from Sample to Insight

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to close a critical gap in multi-omics: the need for standardized, scalable front-end workflows that match the sophistication of modern data analytics.

Molecular You’s platform combines proteomics and metabolomics measurements from a single blood sample, covering 190+ biomarkers across multiple biological systems and disease pathways, and translates this data into intuitive, actionable health insights and personalized recommendations.

By integrating Evosep’s high-throughput LC platform with Molecular You’s multi-omic analytics and interpretation engine, the companies aim to deliver a fully standardized workflow from sample preparation to clinical insight, enabling consistent, system-level health analysis at scale.

“Standardization is the foundation for bringing proteomics and multi-omics into routine use. Partnering with Molecular You, we are extending Evosep Proteomics into a complete, scalable solution that standardizes workflows from sample to separation and connects reliable front-end processes with advanced data interpretation. Together, we are enabling global deployment of multi-omic testing with the consistency and quality required for actionable insights,” Morten Bern, CEO, Evosep.

For more information, please call +45 2633 2021, e-mail info@evosep.com, or visit evosep.com

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today’s alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at evosep.com .

The Evosep Eno is for General Laboratory Use.

About Molecular You Corporation

Molecular You measures over 200 biomarkers with a single blood test using advanced proteomics and metabolomics to identify health risks at their root cause. Its AI-powered platform delivers personalized assessments and insights, along with actionable recommendations for over 25 health areas, to support longevity, chronic disease management, and early disease prevention. Both individuals and clinical practices across the United States and Canada are increasingly leveraging Molecular You to maximize personal and patient health outcomes through predictive, preventive, and precision medicine. Learn more: molecularyou.com



Figure One: The integration of the Evosep Eno system into Molecular You’s proteomics workflow will deliver a fully standardized workflow and enable consistent, system-level health analysis at scale.

Media Contact Information:



Christian Ravnsborg

+ 45 26 33 20 21

cr@evosep.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5f16440-6bbc-4a8a-b140-df69263adf0e

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