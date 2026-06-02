Liven AS – Disposal of treasury shares under the share option programme

Liven AS (Liven) disposed of a total of 1,900 Liven shares to its employees on 2 June 2026 under the 2024–2027 share option programme (Programme) at a price of EUR 3.71 per share. The ongoing Programme was approved by Liven’s annual general meeting on 19 April 2024, and the transaction price was agreed based on the latest available market price, the closing price on 1 June 2026.

Following the transaction, Liven holds 31,641 treasury shares. Upon the exercise of options issued under the Programme to date, Liven may, subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions, become obligated to dispose of up to an additional 16,340 shares to employees. Participation in the Programme and the granting of new options is possible until the end of 2027, and each option is subject to a three-year vesting period.





Joonas Joost

CFO, Liven AS

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee