Kevel partners with Scandinavian Airlines to launch next generation travel media network 





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevel, the leading provider of retail media infrastructure through its Retail Media Cloud®, today announced that Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has selected Kevel to power its new digital commerce media network. The partnership will enable SAS to deliver personalized, relevant advertising placements across its global digital ecosystem, including mobile apps and desktop platforms.

"In today’s world, travelers want convenience and expect personalized, relevant experiences throughout their journey," said James Avery, Founder and CEO of Kevel. "By deploying The Retail Media Cloud®, SAS can now activate their unique first-party data to deliver relevant content to both travelers and advertising partners, while maintaining complete control over their data and user experience."

The SAS media network will leverage Kevel's comprehensive suite of products:

Kevel Ad Server : Flexible API-based ad serving enabling SAS to manage all owned inventory across mobile and desktop in one unified platform

: Flexible API-based ad serving enabling SAS to manage all owned inventory across mobile and desktop in one unified platform Kevel Audience : AI-powered audience segmentation.

: AI-powered audience segmentation. Kevel Console: Omnichannel campaign management interface with self-service capabilities for advertisers and brand partners



This infrastructure enables SAS to deliver sponsored placements, native advertising, and integrated brand experiences throughout the traveler journey.

“Cultivating deep relationships with millions of travelers across Scandinavia and beyond, has given SAS unparalleled insights into travel intent, preferences, and behavior,” said Michaela Hermans, VP eCommerce at Scandinavian Airlines. “With Kevel, we can now activate this valuable first-party data to build a true partnership ecosystem where hotels, tourism boards, car rental companies, and lifestyle brands can reach engaged, high-intent audiences in meaningful ways.

“This partnership allows us to deliver personalized, relevant offers from the right partners at the right moments, whether our customers are dreaming about their next destination, booking their flight, or exploring a new city. Launching our digital commerce media platform and powering it with Kevel provides a new way for us to add value to the complete travel experience for customers and advertiser brands, while creating sustainable revenue growth for SAS.”

About Kevel

Kevel is revolutionizing retail media with its AI-powered, API-first Retail Media Cloud®, empowering retailers and eCommerce platforms to build and scale custom ad networks while maintaining full control of their first-party data. Kevel has helped leading brands like Chewy, The Home Depot, Carwow, Sonae and Dollar General launch impactful retail media networks, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Discover the power of customization and performance at www.kevel.com.

Media Contact

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for Kevel

laura@meadcameron.com

+44 (0)7740 948 378

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7940b93b-eaee-49b3-aeaa-e8bac6c705a3



