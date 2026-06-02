Traliant Takes Code of Conduct Training to Next Level with the Season Two Premiere of The Code

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in modern HR compliance training and solutions, today announced expansions to The Code, its cinematic Code of Conduct learning experience designed to help employees familiarize themselves with their organization’s Code, recognize ethics and compliance risks and respond with confidence.

Designed as a standalone learning experience for all employees, Season 2 of The Code follows a connected cast and storyline across 11 filmed episodes that feel like a binge-worthy series. With a suspenseful plot and compelling characters, The Code brings viewers into realistic workplace situations where business pressure, client expectations and ethical obligations intersect. The 25-minute “TV-style” experience covers core Code of Conduct topics, including confidentiality, conflicts of interest, gifts and entertainment, retaliation, and bribery.

Through engaging story-driven episodes and knowledge checks, the course helps employees understand how everyday workplace interactions can raise unexpected questions about ethics, compliance and responsibility. The course’s behavioral analytics questions -- which ask learners how comfortable they feel as to the key course takeaways before and after experiencing the training – provide HR and Compliance leaders a clear view into what employees are learning through training.

Now more than ever, every organization with a Code of Conduct should be providing training to its employees regularly. Most compliance professionals know that in the context of an investigation or enforcement action, providing training can be key evidence to support a corporation’s defense. The current Administration’s approach to corporate enforcement significantly expands the benefits that training can provide. Under its recently released 2026 Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, the DOJ will not prosecute companies that (1) voluntarily self-disclose misconduct; (2) cooperate with the DOJ’s investigation; and (3) correct misconduct in a timely and appropriate manner. To spot and report potential violations, all employees need training on the organization’s Code and key Code concepts.

Research from Traliant shows the need for more practical, relevant approaches that help employees apply workplace standards in the moment – 54% of respondents said ethical decision-making at their company could be improved with clearer examples and scenarios in training that reflect everyday situations. The Code’s nuanced and true-to-life scenarios are relatable across industries and roles and the course provides learners with clear, understandable learning points that learners can apply when tricky situations arise in their own work.

The new season also reflects Traliant’s broader approach to helping organizations move beyond one-time training and make workplace expectations easier to understand, apply and reinforce. In addition to the core course, the solution includes 10 optional Micro Reels – short, mobile-friendly videos, with customization options that allow organizations to tailor the videos to a specific topic, fact pattern or business need.

Customer interest in Traliant’s story-driven approach has already been strong. As one talent management leader at a leading electrical products distributor shared after previewing the course, “I was in the Traliant Code of Conduct webinar watching the demonstration and I wanted to see the whole season. I wanted to know how it ends!”

Beyond cinematic storytelling, what also sets The Code apart is its ability to reflect each organization’s actual risks. A new optional scenario feature allows organizations to add custom situations built around their own policies, recent issues or specific concerns.

“Every organization faces its own set of unique risks, and no two Codes of Conduct look exactly alike,” said Evan Kramer, CEO of Traliant. “That’s why we’ve built our training experience around the realities of each workplace, so they can reflect a company’s actual policies, gray areas and the situations employees are most likely to face. When customized learning is paired with engaging storytelling and ongoing reinforcement, employees are better equipped to apply standards in real situations, make sound decisions and support a compliance program that works in practice.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.traliant.com

About Traliant

Traliant is a leader in HR compliance training and solutions, dedicated to making workplaces better for everyone. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant goes beyond traditional training to deliver measurable risk reduction through always-on learning paths, behavioral insights, and integrated compliance tools. By combining in-house legal expertise, modern learning design, and a flexible platform, Traliant enables HR and compliance leaders to drive real behavior change, ensure audit readiness, and reduce risk over time. Its solutions include engaging compliance training such as sexual harassment prevention, workplace violence prevention, employment law fundamentals, and code of conduct, along with microlearning, policy and handbook services, and analytics—all delivered through a scalable platform designed to support continuous compliance. Recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and backed by PSG, Traliant is consistently honored for its award-winning products and workplace culture. Learn more at www.traliant.com

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