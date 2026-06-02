Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Photronics (PLAB)

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shareholders lost approximately 30% of their investment today after Q2 fiscal 2026 results landed below the numbers management told investors to expect. Those who purchased PLAB shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 27, 2026, CFO Eric Rivera told investors on the Q1 earnings call that fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS would fall between $0.49 and $0.55 per share, with operating margin between 22% and 24%. Today's release reported non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.42 -- significantly below the bottom of the guided range. Revenue of $209.9 million, a 6.7% sequential decline, also fell short of the $212 million to $220 million range the Company had projected.

The gap between what Photronics told investors and what it delivered cost shareholders approximately $14 per share in a single trading day.

Shareholders who lost money on their PLAB investment may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PLAB investigation? A: Investors who purchased PLAB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PLAB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 30% on May 28, 2026, after the Company reported Q2 results that missed its own guided ranges for revenue, operating margin, and EPS. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Photronics made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal Q2 financial guidance, including projected EPS of $0.49 to $0.55 and revenue of $212 million to $220 million. When actual results fell short, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PLAB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PLAB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171