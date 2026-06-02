iAltA Holdings Launches a New Company, Helm, to Unify Private Markets Infrastructure Across the Full Investment Lifecycle

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAltA Holdings, a private markets holding company founded by experienced operators to build and scale specialized companies that address systemic gaps in private markets, today announced the formation of a new operating company called Helm. Combining the strengths of companies Delio, Verivend, and Betterfront in a unified operating platform, Helm streamlines capital raising and investor workflows across private markets.

Private capital has grown into a $13 trillion market, yet much of the infrastructure supporting product manufacturers and investment firms in fundraising efforts and information flow across the full investment lifecycle is fragmented, difficult to configure, and often siloed. As competition for capital intensifies, these firms continue to contend with manual reconciliations, disconnected systems, stale data, and investor communications that no longer meet modern-day expectations.

Helm will be led by FinTech veteran Scott Ganeles, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of iAltA Holdings.

“Private markets have grown significantly in both scale and complexity, but the infrastructure has struggled to keep pace,” Ganeles said. “Helm is built to address the operational challenges that come with that growth, simplifying how private market products are raised, transacted with, and continuously managed. Having spent decades building and scaling these kinds of systems for public markets, we understand where the friction is, and now, with advances in modern technology and AI, we believe it’s the right moment to solve it for the private markets.”

From Fragmented Tools to One Unified Platform

As private markets mature and expand across asset classes, structures, and distribution channels, firms must support a wider range of products, liquidity demands, and investor expectations. A key part of that shift is how product manufacturers create, package, and distribute products across multiple channels simultaneously, including direct, intermediary, and third-party distribution platforms. Helm is designed to complement the broader ecosystem of distribution partners and technology platforms that firms already rely on.

About Helm

Helm is a private markets operating platform that helps product manufacturers and investment firms simplify capital raising and investor workflows. Supporting a range of use cases, Helm is designed to reduce operational friction and improve the delivery of private market offerings to investors. Visit www.helmmarkets.com

About iAltA

Launched in 2025 by founding partners Scott Ganeles, Bill Sherman, Bill Crager, and Laurence Tosi, iAltA is a holding company founded by experienced operators to address systemic gaps in private markets infrastructure. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower product manufacturers and investment firms throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit www.ialta.com