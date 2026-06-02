EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Opens Nominations for 21st Annual Hotel Visionary Awards

CHICAGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces nominations have officially opened for the 21st Annual Hotel Visionary Awards, the industry’s most respected recognition program in hospitality technology.

The Visionary Awards spotlight the people, partnerships, and platforms redefining how hotels operate and engage guests. Technology leadership is no longer confined to the IT department — it’s a shared effort across marketing, operations, finance, and leadership. The Visionary Awards celebrate those driving meaningful, cross-functional transformation across the lodging industry.

“The Hotel Visionary Awards have become the industry’s most coveted recognition for hotel executives who champion technology," said Charlie Pogacar, Editor-in-Chief, Hospitality Technology. "Over the years, we’ve honored trailblazing individuals, brands, and tech companies — building an exclusive community we’re proud to grow. This year’s honorees will be celebrated at the epicenter of innovation during the 2026 Hotel Technology Forum.”

The 2026 Hotel Visionary Awards will be presented during a celebratory dinner at the Hotel Technology Forum (HTF) , taking place November 17-19 at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas.

Award Categories

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognizes an individual with at least 20 years of service who has made a lasting impact on the hotel technology industry through mentorship, innovation, and leadership. Open to both hoteliers and vendors.

Rising Star Award

Honors emerging talent — an individual working in hotel technology for fewer than seven years who demonstrates innovation, leadership, and impact early in their career. Open to both hoteliers and vendors.

Partnership Award

Recognizes a hotelier-vendor team that has demonstrated exceptional collaboration and execution over a period of 12 months or more. Both hoteliers and vendors may self-nominate and are eligible to receive this award.

Solution Awards

Presented to hotel companies that have launched a technology initiative in the past 18 months in one of the following areas:

Food & Beverage

Guest Experience

Guestroom Technology

Human Resources

Infrastructure

Revenue Management

Sales & Marketing

Sustainability

Hoteliers may self-nominate; technology vendors may nominate hotel clients but are not eligible to receive this award directly.

Nominations will close on July 31st. Finalists and winners will be selected by Hospitality Technology and members of the HTF Content Council. Finalists will be announced ahead of time. Winners will be announced live at HTF and will remain under embargo until the awards ceremony.

Click here to submit a nomination.

To view past award winners, click here.

To register for the Hotel Technology Forum, click here.

To explore sponsorship opportunities, click here.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial portfolio includes an online publication that reaches more than 18,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum, MURTEC Executive Summit, a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the Restaurant Technology Network ( www.restauranttechnologynetwork.com ), a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by shaping standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com . Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ , headquartered in Chicago.

Stay connected with Hospitality Technology on LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

Media Contact

Michal Christine Escobar

mescobar@ensembleiq.com