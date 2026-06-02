BGB Group Becomes BGBx

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGB Group today announced its new brand name, BGBx, reflecting the company’s evolution into a broader commercial solutions provider, custom-built to help pharmaceutical and life science clients set strategy earlier, navigate complexity, and achieve breakthrough results across the commercial lifecycle.

“The launch of BGBx is more than a new name,” said David Coman, CEO of BGBx. “It reflects the company we have become and our vision for the future. The X represents the force multiplier created when our expertise, breakthrough mindset, and approach to innovation come together to deliver even greater impact for clients.”





At the center of BGBx is Built for Breakthrough, which reflects how the company presents itself to the market and approaches client work every day. It is powered by 3D Science, BGBx’s proprietary approach combining behavioral science, medical science, and data science to reveal how stakeholders make decisions and where the market is going.

BGBx also reflects the company’s AI transformation, embedding AI, technology, data, and digital capabilities into how the company thinks, works, and delivers for clients. Its AI operating system, employee training, and bespoke AI-based products are designed to mine deeper insights, simulate audiences, and predict market dynamics.

“Pharma and life science companies need collaborative partners who can think earlier, bring a scientific approach to problem-solving, connect strategy to execution, and move with speed, creativity, and an outcome-based mindset,” Coman said. “As a fiercely independent company with values aligned to those ideals, BGBx is built to help clients break through in the moments that matter.”

About BGBx

BGBx is an independent commercial solutions partner for pharmaceutical and life science companies and their brands, combining consulting, communications, science, creativity, data, technology, innovation, and digital capabilities to deliver breakthrough results. Through BGBx Consulting and BGBx Communications, the company helps clients set strategy early, stay aligned throughout the product lifecycle, and execute through marketing and communications programs that drive impact. BGBx is Built for Breakthrough. Learn more at bgbx.com.

Media Contact

Terry Rehm

Senior Director, Thought Leadership & Public Relations

trehm@bgbgroup.com

+1 862.288.0329

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04e34a58-f3b7-4493-82bf-1d17d48d0c4d