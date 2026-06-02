Darwinium Appoints Sean McDermott as Vice President of Sales, North America

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwinium, an AI Fraud Prevention Company, today announced the appointment of Sean McDermott as Vice President of Sales, North America. McDermott joins Darwinium as the company accelerates its North American expansion and helps enterprises prepare for a new era of digital risk. One where AI agents, humans and malicious automation increasingly interact across the same customer journeys.

“North America is a strategic priority for Darwinium and Sean is the kind of leader who helps a company meet the moment,” said Alisdair Faulkner, CEO and Co-founder of Darwinium. “The market is moving beyond the old reflex of blocking automation by default. Enterprises need to make more nuanced decisions about what to allow, what to challenge and what to stop. Sean understands that shift instinctively, and he brings the cross-sector experience that will help Darwinium as it enters its next phase of growth.”

McDermott brings more than a decade of go-to-market experience in cybersecurity and fraud prevention to his new role. Most recently, he led sales at Kasada, where he helped grow the company from $5 million to $20 million in annual recurring revenue in under four years. During his tenure, he closed marquee enterprise customers including Costco, Sephora, Nike, and Sony. Earlier in his career, McDermott held sales leadership roles at DataVisor and Signifyd, helping advance the use of machine learning and data science to detect fraud at scale.

“AI agents are transforming the fraud game. Darwinium is bringing something fundamentally different to a market that is ready for change,” said McDermott. “The conversation is no longer just about stopping fraud at a single moment or cutting off all bot traffic. It’s about helping businesses understand intent, risk and trust across the entire digital journey. That requires technology, but it also requires education, market-building and close partnership with customers. Darwinium has built an awesome team and I’m excited to spearhead those efforts in the U.S. and beyond.”

At Darwinium, McDermott will lead North American sales, working closely with digital businesses and enterprises across banking, fintech, and eCommerce. His focus will be on expanding Darwinium’s customer base by strengthening relationships with fraud and security buyers, and helping organizations adopt a more connected model for protecting revenue and customer experiences.

“AI has made threat actors more efficient and wide-reaching than ever, and enterprises are looking for ways to bring fraud and security teams closer together to keep pace,” said Michael Rodriguez, Global Head of GTM at Darwinium. “Above all else, they want to protect revenue without adding friction for trusted customers. Sean’s experience building high-performing teams and scaling disruptive technologies gives us added firepower to convert that market momentum into lasting customer growth in the U.S. and beyond.”

To learn more about Darwinium and its approach to AI fraud prevention, visit: www.darwinium.com.

About Darwinium

Darwinium is the AI Fraud Prevention Company, built to protect and grow revenue at every touchpoint across the customer journey. Its edge-based risk decisioning platform distinguishes trusted from risky human and AI behavior, resulting in 50% less fraud and 40% greater operational efficiency. From first interaction through high-risk actions and payments, Darwinium protects the moments that matter most, so digital leaders can confidently grow and protect revenue.​ Learn more at www.darwinium.com.

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Montner Tech PR