Axonius Federal Systems Announces CISA Acting Director Nick Andersen as Government Keynote at Axonius Adapt in Action D.C. 2026

RESTON, Va., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius Federal Systems (AFS) , the U.S. federal subsidiary of Axonius, today announced that Nick Andersen (acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency - CISA) will deliver the government keynote at Axonius Adapt in Action D.C. 2026 at Union Station.

The session, “Mission-First Cyber Defense in an Era of Persistent Risk” (Tuesday, June 9 at 9:45 a.m. ET), will address how U.S. federal agencies can reduce cyber risk against adversaries while operating with fewer resources. The session will also explain why asset intelligence is the precondition, not a byproduct, of effective cyber defense.

Andersen joins guest speakers from ComplAi Inc., IonQ, Leidos, MANTECH, NetCentrics, SDA Solutions, Texas A&M University, and U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM).

“U.S. federal agencies are being asked to do more with the same or fewer resources,” said Jared Vichengrad, senior vice president and general manager at Axonius Federal Systems. “However, none of that is manageable until you know exactly what assets you have and where they’re exposed. Asset intelligence is a critical conversation that agencies need to have to strengthen their cyber defense systems.”

Axonius Adapt in Action D.C. 2026 is a one-day event for security, IT, and risk leaders in the federal, SLED, and enterprise sectors. Sessions cover topics including AI, Zero Trust, and more. Attendance is free. CPE credits are available for ISC2 members. Register here .

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

About Axonius Federal Systems (AFS)

Axonius Federal Systems (AFS) provides a unified asset inventory and continuous insight into exposures, all while aligning with key mandates like Zero Trust, CDM, FISMA, EO 14028, and BOD 23-01. As the U.S. federal subsidiary of Axonius, AFS supports mission-critical cybersecurity efforts across the U.S. federal government. Learn more at www.axonius.com/federal-systems .