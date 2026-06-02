Outbound Launches Performance Sun Care Brand with Father’s Day Gift Set for Golf Dads

PORTLAND, OR, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbound, a new Oregon-born premium performance sun care brand built for golf, outdoor sports, and active lifestyles, announces the launch of its complete 3-Step Performance Sun Care System and the Outbound Active Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Set in celebration of the brand’s launch.

Timed for Father’s Day and the start of summer golf season, the gift set was created for golf dads and anyone who spends long hours in the sun. Priced at $89, the set includes more than $100 worth of golf and sun care essentials: Active Ready Sunscreen SPF 50, Active Play Sun Stick SPF 50, Active Recharge Towels, a golf ball valuables pouch, and golf tees.

Outbound brings a more elevated approach to sun care for modern golf, outdoor sports, and active lifestyles. Built around the brand’s signature 3-Step Performance System, the lineup supports the full rhythm of a day outside:

READY — protect before play with Active Ready Sunscreen SPF 50

— protect before play with PLAY — reapply with ease during activity with Active Play Sun Stick SPF 50

— reapply with ease during activity with RECHARGE — refresh after time in the sun with Active Recharge Towels

Designed for optimal performance in sports and outdoors, Outbound’s products deliver advanced UV protection, sweat-resistant wear, non-greasy and lightweight textures, no white cast, grip-friendly application, eye-area comfort, and a skincare-like sensorial experience on skin. The result is sun care that feels lighter, more breathable, easier to use, and more relevant to the way people actually move and play outside. Inspired by K-beauty innovation and proudly made in the USA, Outbound’s SPF products combine Korean formulation innovation with performance-driven design.

“Golfers spend hours outside, and I wanted to create a better sunscreen experience and a full sun care routine designed around the real needs of golfers and active people who enjoy outdoor sports,” said Kris Lee, founder of Outbound. “Outbound delivers high-performance UV protection while still feeling lightweight, sweat-resistant, comfortable, and easy to use through a full day of outdoor activity.”

The Outbound Active Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Set and full product lineup are available now at outboundactive.com.