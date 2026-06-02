KP Reddy Co. Launches AI Transformation Practice that Actually Understands the Construction Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Reddy Co., a Zero RFI company, today announced the launch of KPR Transform, a dedicated AI transformation practice purpose-built for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. KPR Transform delivers strategy, embedded execution and specialized workforce education to take AEC firms from initial AI assessment through full AI-native operation.

KPR Transform was created to address a major gap among AI consultancies. While the industry is ripe for AI transformation, the built world requires deep understanding. AEC firms work under codes, regulatory liability, and stamped drawings where every output carries a professional name. The data lives in disconnected systems — CAD, BIM, ERP, project controls, specs — that were never built to talk to each other. As field conditions change faster than documentation, off-the-shelf AI tools and generic AI advice do not survive contact with real projects.

The KPR Transform Difference

Unlike generalist firms, KPR Transform combines AEC fluency, AI-native technical capability, and transformation experience in complex organizations, embedding alongside clients to build exactly what they need. KPR Transform’s unique differentiation also rests on Foundation Zero®, the proprietary AEC-native intelligence layer created for building-project delivery. Foundation Zero connects decades of AEC operating knowledge with the most advanced AI capabilities to provide a single source of truth.

“Very few AEC firms have a partner capable of actually building and shipping systems that work in the real world. KPR Transform was created to close that gap,” said Nona Black, Managing Director of KP Reddy Co and its newly created AI Transform practice. “Foundation Zero gives us the technological backbone to address project-level complexity, surfacing risks before they become change orders, and bringing greater predictability across the building process.”

KPR Transform is structured around three phases – Strategy, Execution and Continuity – designed to produce actionable insights, concrete tools and systems at every stage. For firms that want a hands-on entry point, KPR Transform also offers Build Days — time-boxed hackathons where KPR specialists work alongside a firm’s team to build real prototypes against live data.

KPR Transform Leadership

When General Catalyst decided to rebuild the industry, they turned to KP Reddy, the organization’s namesake. “KP Reddy is a legend in the construction technology market. He knows that construction is an industry where depth of relationship, trusted partnerships, and domain expertise are critical.”1 KP has spent more than 25 years at the intersection of construction and advanced technology. He is a second-generation civil engineer, CEO of Zero RFI, and the founder of Shadow Ventures, a VC firm backed by the best firms of the ENR 500 and beyond. A globally recognized authority on AI in the built environment, he is the author of BIM for Owners and Developers in addition to two other bestsellers on AI and entrepreneurship.

KPR Transform is led by Nona Black, who brings delivery discipline to AI transformation in the built world. Her expertise includes customer experience strategy, design thinking, product and business model innovation. At Delta Air Lines and IBM, she designed and shipped innovation programs at enterprise scale, building the practices, systems, and organizational behavior to actualize progress. At Zero, she leads a team committed to pushing the industry forward by building production systems, not demos. They are software engineers, enterprise architects, AI specialists, transformation strategists, and AEC domain experts spanning structural engineering, construction management, estimation, and architecture.

To learn more or schedule a conversation, visit kpreddy.co/transform or transform@kpreddy.co.

About KP Reddy Co.

KP Reddy Co. is the AI transformation partner for the AEC industry. Services and programs serve the full AEC ecosystem, including KPR Transform, KPR Talent, the Integrated Owners Forum, Mastermind Groups, the Catalyst executive peer forum, KPR Quarterly events, and the KP Unpacked podcast. Leading clients include Terracon, PAE, POWER Engineers (WSP), and Pennoni among others. KP Reddy Co. is an operating company within Zero RFI ( zero-rfi.ai ), backed by General Catalyst, with offices in Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, and New York. Learn more at kpreddy.co/transform.

Foundation Zero is a registered trademark of Zero RFI. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



