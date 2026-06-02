BambooHR Research: AI Productivity Gains Are Coming at a Hidden Cost — "Dignity Debt" Is Building Across Today's Workforce

DRAPER, Utah, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR ®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today released the State of the Workforce 2026 report , a new study that found while 81% of leaders report a productivity increase, nearly half (49%) say AI has not delivered tangible value and is overhyped. This productivity push is borrowing against the human workforce: 85% of workers report daily stress, 29% cannot make ends meet despite a full-time salary, and 81% are considering leaving their careers entirely. The report identifies this organizational strain as "dignity debt.”

Based on surveys of more than 1,200 employees and business leaders across six major industries, the research found a widening disconnect between rising productivity expectations and the employee experience underneath them.

What is dignity debt and what is it costing companies?

The report defines this growing disconnect as dignity debt — the compounding cost of treating people as a means to productivity rather than as the humans who make productivity possible.

“The opportunity in front of organizations isn’t to slow innovation down. It’s to make innovation more human, more transparent, and more sustainable,” said Brad Rencher, CEO at BambooHR. “The companies that succeed in the next era of work will be the ones that pair productivity gains with trust, clarity, and investment in their people.”

The report also found that organizations are increasingly pushing AI adoption into performance expectations before redesigning work around it:

57% of leaders say they would fire employees who refuse to adopt AI

39% of companies reduced headcount in the past year due to AI

74% of leaders believe employees already have the skills needed for an AI-enabled workforce despite widespread employee reports of disruption and stress



Despite rising uncertainty, workers were clear about what they want most from leadership: transparency. Nearly 9 in 10 employees (89%) said they want greater transparency, honesty amidst uncertainty, and visible leadership from executives.

The Research Found Dignity Debt Playing Out Differently Across Industries

The report found that while the underlying tension around AI, trust, and workforce strain is widespread, its impact varies significantly by industry:

Technology: 78% of tech leaders say the talent market is more competitive than it was two years ago, while 43% of tech workers say senior employees now spend more time reviewing AI-generated work than mentoring junior talent.

78% of tech leaders say the talent market is more competitive than it was two years ago, while 43% of tech workers say senior employees now spend more time reviewing AI-generated work than mentoring junior talent. Healthcare: 65% of healthcare workers report compassion fatigue, burnout, or secondary traumatic stress as staffing shortages and patient-side AI use increase pressure on care teams.

65% of healthcare workers report compassion fatigue, burnout, or secondary traumatic stress as staffing shortages and patient-side AI use increase pressure on care teams. Finance: 79% of finance leaders say undisclosed AI and data practices create reputational risk, yet only 57% proactively disclose AI involvement to clients. By flattening finance organizations , a hollowed out talent pipeline risks losing the expertise needed to save reputation, adding stress to those left behind.

79% of finance leaders say undisclosed AI and data practices create reputational risk, yet only 57% proactively disclose AI involvement to clients. , a hollowed out talent pipeline risks losing the expertise needed to save reputation, adding stress to those left behind. Food & Beverage: Nearly half (49%) of food and beverage businesses replace more than half their workforce every year, with leaders increasingly treating turnover as a cost of operations.

Nearly half (49%) of food and beverage businesses replace more than half their workforce every year, with leaders increasingly treating turnover as a cost of operations. Construction: 80% of construction leaders worry younger generations are not entering the trades fast enough to sustain the industry long term.

80% of construction leaders worry younger generations are not entering the trades fast enough to sustain the industry long term. Education: 90% AI use is negatively affecting student learning, and 60% predict AI will leave students underprepared for professional environments.

The full report, State of the Workforce 2026, is available here: https://www.bamboohr.com/resources/data-at-work/data-stories/dignity-debt-2026

The findings from State of the Workforce 2026 will also shape a featured leadership conversation at the SHRM Annual Conference this month, where BambooHR CEO Brad Rencher will join leadership author and speaker Simon Sinek to discuss how AI is reshaping work, trust, productivity, and the human experience inside organizations.

The session will explore how leaders can redesign work responsibly while balancing technological acceleration with employee development, transparency, and long-term organizational trust.

Methodology

BambooHR conducted this research using an online survey prepared by Method Research and distributed by RepData among 1,248 adults globally. The research included 926 full-time salaried employees in the U.S. and 322 business leaders — including business owners and C-suite executives — at small and mid-sized organizations across the construction, technology, education, healthcare, finance, and food and beverage industries. Data was collected from March 24 to April 9, 2026.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and act with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

For more information, visit www.bamboohr.com .

Media Contact:

bamboohr@methodcommunications.com