Acronis Announces New #TeamUp Partnership with University of Georgia Athletic Association, Delivered by Sourcepass Liberty

ATHENS, Ga., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a new #TeamUp partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association (UGAA), marking the first collaboration of its kind between Acronis and a collegiate athletics association. This milestone reinforces the expanding reach of the #TeamUp program and sets the stage for future partnerships across college sports.

Acronis has been named an Official Partner of the University of Georgia Athletic Association, with the partnership delivered through a Managed Service Provider (MSP), Sourcepass Liberty, an experienced Acronis #CyberFit Partner and Delivery Partner.





“At the University of Georgia Athletic Association, we are committed to excellence not only in sports, but in how we support our programs behind the scenes,” said Alan Thomas, Senior Associate Athletic Director of Marketing and Revenue Strategy at UGAA. “We’re excited to partner with Acronis and to be part of this #TeamUp collaboration, delivered by Sourcepass Liberty, and what it represents for the future of collegiate athletics.”

As part of this collaboration, Acronis will work with Sourcepass Liberty to support UGAA’s cyber protection objectives through the Acronis #TeamUP program. The partnership underscores Acronis’ continued investment in protecting sports teams including collegiate athletic programs as they become increasingly reliant on data-driven performance and operations.

“When we looked at expanding #TeamUp into collegiate athletics for the first time, we wanted our top partner leading the way,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “Partnering with the University of Georgia Athletic Association through Sourcepass Liberty was a natural next step. Collegiate athletic programs operate in a fast-paced, high-performance environment where data security and system availability are essential. Through our #TeamUp program, and collaboration with Sourcepass Liberty, we are proud to support the University of Georgia Athletic Association.”

With this landmark collegiate partnership, Acronis continues to expand its global sports footprint and demonstrates the versatility of the #TeamUp program, paving the way for future collaborations across collegiate athletics. The partnership highlights the strength of Acronis’ MSP ecosystem, leveraging Sourcepass Liberty’s expertise to deliver tailored solutions and ongoing support. Sourcepass, Acronis’ back-to-back North American Service Provider of the Year, has previously delivered #TeamUp partnerships with professional sports organizations including the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Islanders.

“I founded a technology company in Georgia that was recognized by the University of Georgia Alumni Association as a Bulldog 100 fastest-growing alumni business for five consecutive years, so it’s especially meaningful to see this #TeamUp partnership come to life with UGAA,” said Ben Johnson, Vice President at Sourcepass Liberty. “As part of Sourcepass and an Acronis #CyberFit Partner, Sourcepass Liberty brings established #TeamUp experience into this collegiate collaboration, and we’re proud to support Acronis as it expands the program into college athletics.”

The partnership includes a curated set of engagement opportunities designed to connect Acronis, Sourcepass Liberty, and UGAA audiences. Highlights include VIP hospitality for football games, a private men’s basketball event hosted at UGAA facilities, and prominent LED signage at football games. The collaboration also includes participation in NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) initiatives, further strengthening brand visibility and engagement across the collegiate sports ecosystem.

Acronis’ #TeamUp program connects sports organizations with leading MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade cyber protection while enhancing fan engagement and brand visibility. With this partnership, Acronis continues to expand its footprint across U.S. collegiate athletics, bringing innovative cyber protection solutions to sports organizations worldwide.

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/msp-sports/.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About Sourcepass Liberty

Sourcepass Liberty is a managed service provider and Acronis #CyberFit and Delivery Partner, supporting organizations with secure IT and cybersecurity solutions delivered through the Acronis ecosystem. Sourcepass Liberty has previously supported Acronis #TeamUp partnerships with professional sports organizations, bringing that experience to this new collegiate engagement.

About University of Georgia Athletic Association (UGAA)

The University of Georgia, a top-20 public university in the U.S. for 10-straight years according to U.S. News and World Report, boasts an athletic program that has won 54 team national championships and over 180 Southeastern Conference titles. Georgia student-athletes have a long tradition of excellence that has placed the University of Georgia among the nation’s most elite academic and athletic powerhouses. www.GeorgiaDogs.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

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