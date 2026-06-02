Insight Capital Finance Sponsors Pro Golfer Jack Marcotte

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Capital Finance (ICF ), a leader in equipment leasing and vendor finance for the fitness, golf and wellness industries, today announced a multi-year sponsorship of professional golfer Jack Marcotte through the 2029 season. Less than a year into his pro career, Marcotte has already earned full status on the PGA TOUR Americas, positioning him on the direct pathway to the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour.

“Jack’s trajectory since UNC Greensboro has been remarkable, and his focus mirrors how we approach our work,” said Paul Vecker, President of Insight Capital Finance. “Success in professional golf doesn’t happen overnight. It takes discipline, the right team and a long view. That’s the same posture we bring to financing for clubs investing in fitness equipment, golf cars, course maintenance or facility upgrades.”

Vecker added: “ICF is a young company backed by decades of industry credibility. We know what strong support looks like during a pursuit of big goals. Jack has the talent, the foundation, and the drive to succeed. We are proud to be in his corner.”

The partnership marks ICF’s first professional golf sponsorship. The ICF logo will appear on Marcotte’s shirts and golf bag during tournaments, and the agreement includes social and video content collaboration as well as event appearances throughout the term.

“ICF’s support means a lot in this chapter of my career,” said Marcotte. “Pro golf takes commitment, sacrifice, and a strong team behind you. Having a partner that believes in my potential and is genuinely invested in the journey is incredibly motivating. I’m grateful and excited to represent ICF as I continue working toward what’s next.”

About Jack Marcotte

Weeks after completing his NCAA Division I career at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Marcotte made his professional debut at a Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifier in May 2025. Less than a year later, he earned full status on the PGA TOUR Americas through Q-School in Dothan, AL, posting rounds of 71-64-71-71 to finish at 11-under-par against a field of 156 players and secure a top-6 finish for full 2026 membership.

For ICF, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to the golf industry. The firm provides innovative leasing and financial solutions tailored for golf clubs, country clubs, and health and wellness-focused facilities, supporting investments across clubhouse amenities, fitness centers, golf cars, course maintenance equipment and facility upgrades. As member expectations continue to rise, ICF serves as a trusted financial partner, helping clubs thoughtfully plan, structure, and execute capital investments through flexible, strategic financing solutions.

For more information about ICF visit insightcapitalfinance.com.

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