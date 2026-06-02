Lifesight Launches MCP to Bring Unified Marketing Measurement Directly Into Claude and ChatGPT

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesight, the Agentic Unified Marketing Measurement Platform, today launched Lifesight MCP , a new connector that gives Claude and ChatGPT direct, secure access to a company's measurement model. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the emerging open standard for connecting AI assistants to external data and tools, Lifesight MCP allows marketing and finance teams to query their live measurement model directly inside the AI assistants they already use.

Lifesight customers collectively manage over $4 billion in marketing spend, operate across global markets, and have achieved at least a 20% improvement in return on ad spend (ROAS) for brands.

For most marketing teams, turning measurement into action remains slow and analyst-dependent. Insights are extracted, translated into presentations, reviewed, revised, and often delayed before decisions are made. Lifesight MCP changes that workflow. Instead of waiting days or weeks for reports, CMOs, Heads of Growth, and finance leaders can ask questions directly inside ChatGPT or Claude and receive answers in seconds, framed around the business decision they are trying to make.

"For a long time now, marketing measurement insights lived in notebooks and dashboards that only some specialists could read correctly," said Tobin Thomas, CEO and Co-founder of Lifesight. "Lifesight MCP changes who gets to ask the question. When a CMO or a CFO can query the model directly - inside the assistant they already work in - the distance between insight and decision collapses from weeks to minutes. That decision speed, compounded over a year, is a real competitive advantage."

The launch reflects a broader shift underway across enterprise software, where AI assistants are increasingly becoming operational interfaces rather than standalone productivity tools.

Historically, accessing measurement models required routing requests through analysts or specialized teams. That bottleneck limited not only the decision-making process but also the number of questions organizers were able to ask

"The hardest part was never the model - it was getting the right answers and decisions out of it," said Rajeev Nair, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Lifesight. "Every question used to be routed through a small team, which meant most questions never got asked at all. Lifesight MCP opens the model up to everyone who needs it. The people closest to the decision can finally ask their own questions and act on the answers - and the experts get their time back for the work that actually needs them."

Lifesight MCP also launches with a Skills Library designed around common marketing and finance workflows.

Launch capabilities include:

Board Briefing – creates board-ready summaries

P&L Translator – reframes marketing performance in finance language

Scenario Planner – models alternative investment paths

Q4 Reallocation Stress Test

Channel Deep-Dive

Anomaly Triage for week-over-week performance changes

Lifesight MCP is available immediately to all Lifesight customers in Claude (Desktop) and ChatGPT (with Custom Connectors). Set up requires no code and uses the existing Lifesight login via OAuth. No API tokens or configuration files are required, and connector permissions map to the user's existing workspace access.

At launch, Lifesight MCP is read-only, with future roadmap plans including assistant-guided recommendations and workflow automation requiring explicit human approval.

Lifesight MCP inherits the Lifesight platform's privacy and security posture, including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 compliance. Every request is recorded in the customer's Lifesight audit trail.

Lifesight supports more than 500 global brands and provides a unified view of causal marketing performance across marketing mix modeling, incrementality testing, and attribution.

About Lifesight

Lifesight is the Agentic Unified Marketing Measurement Platform. It unifies causal marketing mix modeling, geo-based incrementality testing, and incrementality-adjusted attribution into a single platform - giving marketing and finance teams one trusted, causal view of what drives business growth, with the ability to forecast outcomes and optimize budgets. More than 500 global brands use Lifesight to measure true incremental impact across online and offline channels. Lifesight is independent of any media-buying platform and is built privacy-first, compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 standards. Learn more at lifesight.io.

Media Contacts

John McCartney

JMAC PR for Lifesight

lifesight@jmacpr.com