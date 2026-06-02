Department of National Defence to test Zighra’s IntentHunter, an autonomy-enabling AI platform for Counter-UAS

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zighra Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a Department of National Defence (DND) contract, through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program, to support the testing of IntentHunter, an AI-powered intent inference and situational awareness software platform designed to help counter rapidly evolving drone threats, referred to as uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

UAS threats are increasingly low-cost, adaptive, and difficult to interpret using static signatures alone, particularly as adversaries adjust emissions, configurations, and behaviours over time. The operational challenge is no longer just detection; it is understanding intent and quickly distinguishing between trusted, authorized activity and potential threats in dynamic conditions. IntentHunter is an autonomy-enabling intelligence layer that transforms real-time sensing observations into operator-ready contextual signals, explainable alerts, and analytics, enabling teams to triage and prioritize novel detections while keeping operators in control of decisions.

IntentHunter is built to support multi-sensor integration within the testing environment. Depending on available sensors, the platform can ingest and fuse inputs such as radio frequency (RF), electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and radar sensor modalities. It identifies anomalous activity using real-time behavioural patterns, inferring manoeuvre behaviours from trajectory and identifying coordination patterns across observations, then provides explainable context to support operator decisions. Rather than relying solely on static threat libraries, IntentHunter applies behavioural intent inference to surface suspicious patterns and potential deception behaviours, and presents results through an interface optimized for real-time situational awareness and post-event review.

“Drone warfare has changed the problem,” said Deepak Dutt, CEO of Zighra. “It’s no longer about ‘did we detect something?’ It’s now about ‘what is it, what is it doing, and is it friend, foe, or unknown?’ IntentHunter is built for behavioural intent detection, helping teams hunt drone activity based on intent, not just signatures, by turning multi-sensor observations into explainable, autonomy-enabling decision support. We’re proud to support DND’s testing objectives and contribute to Canadian sovereign capability in Counter-UAS.”

About Zighra

Zighra is a Canadian defence AI company delivering AI-enabled sensing, signal fusion, and electromagnetic spectrum awareness for contested environments. Zighra’s platforms apply adaptive, explainable AI to detect anomalous behaviours across RF and multi-sensor data streams, supporting Counter-UAS missions and autonomy-enabled operations.

For more information, visit https://zighra.com or follow us @zighra on Twitter and https://www.linkedin.com/company/zighra on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Vipin Menon

Zighra Inc.

info@zighra.com

+1 613-663-9090

https://zighra.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c2051a2-cc01-42e2-84d4-958f0476640b