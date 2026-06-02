Marketbridge Named #1 Brand Agency and #1 Demand Agency in 2026 U.S. B2B Agency Benchmarking Report

BETHESDA, Md., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, today announced it has been named by B2B Marketing as the #1 brand agency and #1 demand agency in the U.S. in The B2B Marketing U.S. Agencies Benchmarking Report. The firm was also ranked the #2 overall B2B agency in the country and recognized as the fourth-fastest-growing agency.

Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, today announced it has been named by B2B Marketing as the #1 brand agency and #1 demand agency in the U.S. in The B2B Marketing U.S. Agencies Benchmarking Report

These rankings highlight Marketbridge’s differentiated approach to building modern go-to-market (GTM) systems that unify strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement—capabilities now essential to driving growth for today’s leading B2B organizations and setting a new standard for B2B GTM innovation.

The annual report evaluated 25 top U.S. agencies, ranking firms based on gross income from U.S. clients, with eligibility requiring that more than 50% of revenue comes from B2B work. Growth rate was also a key factor in determining final rankings.

This recognition comes as Marketbridge continues to expand its AI-powered product innovation and embed advanced intelligence more deeply across its integrated growth platform.

“These rankings underscore our role as a leading force in redefining how B2B organizations go to market,” said Bob Ray, CEO of Marketbridge. “They also reflect a broader shift in the industry—where companies are embracing more connected, data-driven approaches that bring together strategy and execution to deliver scalable, AI-powered growth.”

Marketbridge enters 2026 with strong momentum. In February, the company was named agency of record (AOR) for LG Electronics USA’s Commercial Display and IT Solutions division. In March, Marketbridge was honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards for B2B excellence for work with global financial technology leader FIS. In April, Demandbase—the definitive pipeline engine for AI-powered go-to-market teams—named Marketbridge its inaugural Premier+ partner, recognizing the firm’s deep enterprise expertise and proven ability to drive measurable outcomes across industries, including financial services, healthcare, industrial, and technology.

The B2B Marketing U.S. Agencies Benchmarking Report is widely regarded as the definitive guide to the U.S. B2B agency landscape, providing marketers with a comprehensive view of leading firms across the market.

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement. With more than 350 employees across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors.

For more information, visit www.marketbridge.com or follow www.linkedin.com/company/marketbridge/

Contact

Gail Scibelli

gscibelli@marketbridge.com