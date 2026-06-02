Alchip Leverages AWS to Enable Cloud-Based Silicon Execution for AI and Data Center Platform

Taipei, Taiwan, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, a leading ASIC implementation and silicon lifecycle management company, today announced the expansion of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Alchip will continue to use AWS cloud infrastructure to execute advanced semiconductor programs - from design implementation and verification through production tape-out.

Alchip has executed multiple generations of AI accelerator and data-center-class silicon programs. These include chips that have successfully reached volume production as well as next-generation designs currently under development, underscoring Alchip’s ability to deliver high-performance, power-efficient silicon at scale.

“Advanced silicon development depends on secure, scalable infrastructure for complex Electronic Design Automation (EDA) workflows,” said Johnny Shen, Chairman and CEO of Alchip. “By leveraging AWS’s elastic compute alongside our advanced-node expertise, we are able to accelerate development, reduce risk, and deliver consistent execution across increasingly complex silicon programs.”

As advanced-node designs grow in size and complexity, implementation, verification, and signoff workloads increasingly require massive, elastic compute capacity. Alchip adopts a cloud-first execution model – augmented by a hybrid deployment where appropriate - using AWS to conduct compute-intensive tasks such as physical design, timing closure, verification, and power signoff, and tape-out readiness in parallel. This approach helps shorten execution cycles while maintaining the quality and rigor required for production silicon and meeting aggressive customer schedules.

"We're excited to support Alchip as they scale their semiconductor design and verification workloads on AWS," said Nishant Mehta, Vice President at AWS. "By running compute-intensive EDA workflows on AWS, Alchip's engineers can collaborate across geographies, accelerate design cycles, and bring next-generation AI and high-performance computing silicon to market faster."

Alchip’s use of AWS reflects hands-on execution of pre-silicon and tape-out workflows in the cloud, across both current-production and next-generation programs. AWS infrastructure efficiently supports Alchip’s compute-intensive design and verification activities, enabling a fast production ramp and high volume deployment.

Looking forward, Alchip plans to further expand its use of AWS services to support a growing number of customer programs. By combining cloud-based execution, advanced process expertise, and disciplined implementation methodologies, Alchip is positioned to help customers accelerate silicon development while managing risk and scaling efficiently.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com