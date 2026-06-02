Notch Launches ADAM, the AI That Understands Your Entire Operation and Improves Every Part of It

 | Source: Notch Notch

ADAM connects Notch agents, workflows and business context into one governed system, making every AI agent smarter while surfacing and fixing the broken processes behind them

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notch, a platform that deploys AI agents for complex use cases in regulated industries, today introduced ADAM (AI Dialogue and Automation Mindframe). Acting as the operating brain behind the Notch platform, ADAM connects AI agents, human teams, workflows, and business systems into a single governed foundation that improves over time.

“AI will only be transformational if it can move across the business with the same context, control and accountability that regulated industries require,” said Rafael Broshi, Co-Founder and CEO of Notch. “ADAM was built to connect the customer conversations, claims decisions, internal workflows and back-office processes that too often operate in silos. It gives every agent the context of the broader operation while helping teams see what is working, what is breaking and what should improve next.”

ADAM works continuously across Notch’s conversational, internal coworker, and back-office agents as an evaluator and continuous improvement engine. It operates through a three-step cycle:

  • Explore & Analyze: ADAM reviews operational interactions—like claims escalations, support chats, or employee questions—to identify recurring issues and workflow bottlenecks.
  • Provide Feedback: ADAM evaluates the processes behind those interactions, highlighting outdated standard operating procedures (SOPs), policy gaps, and compliance blind spots that cause delays or escalations.
  • Build & Fix: ADAM recommends changes to the underlying logic or workflows and helps build the solution alongside your team, whether that means updating a policy or deploying a new AI agent to target your operation's costly bottlenecks.

What makes ADAM different is its ability to see both the micro and macro levels of an enterprise at once. It can zoom out to understand how a front-end customer conversation affects a back-office claims process, and zoom in on a single interaction to see what went wrong. To make this intelligence actionable, ADAM is embedded across the platform and open to everyone, so anyone can build, analyze, and operate freely while staying secure and aligned with existing business rules, since ADAM carries the company's full business logic and security governance.

ADAM connects Notch agents, workflows and business context into one governed system, making every AI agent smarter while surfacing broken processes behind them. Embedded across the Notch platform and open to every user, ADAM helps teams build, analyze and operate securely within existing business rules.

"Customers using ADAM are building new agents about twice as fast as those who aren't, and more than 80% of the fixes it recommends are approved and shipped by the teams reviewing them," said Elool Jacoby, Chief Product Officer at Notch. "That tells us ADAM is surfacing the right problems - and once one team starts using it, the rest of the organization follows."

Because every agent draws from this shared understanding, a voice agent speaking with a policyholder carries the full context of the claims adjusters and back-office systems behind it—creating one coordinated AI system instead of disconnected bots.

To learn more about how ADAM is transforming AI workflows for regulated industries, or to request a demo, visit www.notch.cx

About Notch
Notch deploys AI agents that automate and execute operational workflows across both conversational and back-office processes, with the visibility, governance, and auditability required for regulated environments. Notch enables organizations to move AI from pilots to production safely, delivering measurable operational impact while preserving compliance and human oversight. Notch is an autonomous AI platform built for leaders who care about outcomes. Acting like a company's best support agent, only faster, smarter, and always on, Notch autonomously resolves complex customer inquiries with precision and brand consistency across any channel and language. www.notch.cx

A video and photo accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf4150d2-ae01-4d86-832b-817b7fe28a5a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c69aaba9-2b4e-4d75-aee1-36f94f9bcc68

 

            




    

        

                
                    
                                

                    
                            

                    
                

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI Agents
                            
                            
                                Agentic AI
                            
                            
                                Regulated Industries
                            
                            
                                Workflow Automation
                            
                            
                                AI platform
                            
                            
                                compliance
                            
                            
                                Governance
                            

                



        


    

        
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