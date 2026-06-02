LePage celebrates 150 years by investing in its Prince Edward Island roots

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LePage®, a manufacturer of glues, adhesives, and sealants for construction pros and DIYers, is marking its 150th anniversary by giving back to a PEI community near the Charlottetown birthplace of its founder, William Nelson LePage.

To commemorate its milestone, LePage is supporting the restoration of a 66-year-old home owned by Boys and Girls Club (BGC) Charlottetown. The 1,725 square foot building, located in Montague, PEI, requires significant upgrades before BGC Charlottetown can reopen it to serve youth in the community.

LePage is helping cover the cost of labour, material and planning and providing products to enable critical renovations to the facility. This support will help BGC Charlottetown reopen its doors to provide youth ages 12–18 with a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment, along with a range of programming in physical literacy, music, life skills, and STEAM education. Renovations are expected to begin in June 2026, with completion targeted for fall 2026.

Caroline Woods, executive director of BGC Charlottetown, says there is a big need for youth facilities and programs like this in the community which will help foster stronger community connections, and open youth to meaningful opportunities closer to home. “Boys and Girls Club Charlottetown is incredibly grateful for LePage's support, which is helping create a space that young people can call their own, where they can learn, build a sense of community, and take steps towards achieving their dreams,” says Woods.

Valuable experience for next generation of trades

As part of its commitment to developing future skilled trade professionals, LePage is also collaborating with Holland College of Charlottetown to invite students to apply for paid apprenticeship opportunities under the BGC Charlottetown renovation project’s general contractor. These apprenticeships will provide students with valuable, hands-on experience while contributing to a meaningful community initiative.

Eligible trade students interested in joining the project and learning from seasoned pros on-site can apply at www.lepage.ca/en/lepage-150.html for a chance to be part of the crew or to get more information about the BGC Charlottetown restoration project.

“From a trade perspective this initiative is about much more than just the end result,” says construction professional and contributor to the renovation project, Gordon South. “It’s also about younger and seasoned pros working together, sharing knowledge, and making a real difference in the places that matter most.”

Building stronger community bonds

For generations, LePage has supported projects that shape everyday life, from home repairs to community building, earning the trust of tradespeople and DIYers across the country.

“To celebrate our 150th anniversary, we are not just looking back on our history, we are giving back to a PEI community close to our roots,” says Brian Benison, senior brand manager, LePage. “We’re proud to help Boys and Girl Club Charlottetown create a lasting impact while also supporting the next generation of tradespeople.”

About LePage

For 150 years, LePage® has been a trusted part of projects that build, repair, and strengthen Canadian communities. Known for high-performance products, including a full range of adhesives, sealants and complementary products designed to perform in real-world conditions, LePage supports skilled tradespeople and DIYers with reliable solutions that get the job done right.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel’s portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, Sunlight® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as LePage® adhesives and sealants, GE® sealants, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 per cent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

For more information or to arrange an interview with Caroline Woods, Brian Benison or Gordon South contact:

Kendra Gowe

Harbinger

kgowe@harbingerideas.com

647-527-6195

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acad34d7-eb65-4057-bd32-a9bfe7c21fb0