Avocado Green Mattress Strengthens Presence in the Northeast Through Raymour & Flanigan Partnership

Los Angeles, CA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is proud to continue its successful partnership with Raymour & Flanigan , the Northeast, family-owned furniture retail chain.

Avocado’s award-winning organic sleep products are available across more than 100 Raymour & Flanigan showroom locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, as well as online.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Raymour & Flanigan and excited to continue building on the momentum together, “ said Charlie DeCarlo, Senior Key Account Manager at Avocado Green Mattress. “Their commitment to creating a strong customer experience aligns extremely well with our mission to provide healthier, more sustainable sleep solutions.

Raymour & Flanigan currently features three models from the Avocado Green Mattress Collection and the Avocado Eco Mattress Collection alongside a curated assortment of wellness-focused sleep accessories, including the Organic Waterproof Protector , Organic Cotton Sheets , Green Pillow , and more.

“Over the past two years, our partnership with Avocado has resonated strongly with customers looking for premium, environmentally conscious sleep products,” said Pat Judd at Raymour & Flanigan. "Avocado's dedication to certified organic materials, sustainability, and comfort aligns seamlessly with our mission to thoughtfully curate products that give our customers the ability to create a home they love.”

As consumer demand for organic and non-toxic home products continues to rise, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer care, and products designed to support healthier living environments.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."