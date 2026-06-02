Avocado Green Mattress Strengthens Presence in the Northeast Through Raymour & Flanigan Partnership

Los Angeles, CA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is proud to continue its successful partnership with Raymour & Flanigan, the Northeast, family-owned furniture retail chain.
Avocado’s award-winning organic sleep products are available across more than 100 Raymour & Flanigan showroom locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, as well as online.
“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Raymour & Flanigan and excited to continue building on the momentum together, “ said Charlie DeCarlo, Senior Key Account Manager at Avocado Green Mattress. “Their commitment to creating a strong customer experience aligns extremely well with our mission to provide healthier, more sustainable sleep solutions.
Raymour & Flanigan currently features three models from the Avocado Green Mattress Collection and the Avocado Eco Mattress Collection alongside a curated assortment of wellness-focused sleep accessories, including the Organic Waterproof Protector, Organic Cotton Sheets, Green Pillow, and more.
“Over the past two years, our partnership with Avocado has resonated strongly with customers looking for premium, environmentally conscious sleep products,” said Pat Judd at Raymour & Flanigan. "Avocado's dedication to certified organic materials, sustainability, and comfort aligns seamlessly with our mission to thoughtfully curate products that give our customers the ability to create a home they love.”
As consumer demand for organic and non-toxic home products continues to rise, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer care, and products designed to support healthier living environments.
About Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."
Press Contact:
Mark Abrials
Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer
Avocado Green Mattress
press@avocadomattress.com