UNDEFEATED UFC CHAMPION ILIA TOPURIA PARTNERS WITH NEUROTECHNOLOGY INNOVATOR VIELIGHT AHEAD OF UFC FREEDOM 250 MAIN EVENT

Toronto, Ontario, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Partnership launches ahead of Topuria's title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250

Champion has incorporated Vielight technology into his training and recovery routine for several years

Campaign will feature behind-the-scenes content from Topuria's preparation leading up to the June 14 fight

TORONTO, June 2 2026 — Vielight, a leading neurotechnology company advancing brain health and performance through non-invasive light therapy, today announced a new partnership with undefeated UFC champion Ilia Topuria. Topuria has incorporated the company's photobiomodulation technology into his training and recovery routine since 2022, before he was crowned world champion twice.

The announcement comes ahead of Topuria's highly anticipated matchup against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, scheduled for Saturday, June 14, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Widely regarded as one of the sport's top pound-for-pound fighters, Topuria has incorporated Vielight's non-invasive light-based technology into his broader preparation regimen over the past several years as part of his commitment to exploring every aspect of performance, recovery, and preparation. The formal partnership marks the first time the athlete and company have publicly collaborated.

"My responsibility is to leave no variable unexplored. Training, recovery, nutrition, sleep, mindset… everything matters," said Topuria. "Vielight is something I've trusted long before this partnership because I'm constantly searching for ways to perform at the highest level possible."

The partnership will include digital and social content, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Topuria's training and preparation leading up to UFC Freedom 250. Upcoming campaign materials are expected to feature Topuria using Vielight's Neuro and Vagus devices as part of his routine ahead of the championship event.

"We learned that Ilia had already been using the technology consistently as part of his preparation long before any partnership discussions began," said Dr. Lew Lim, founder and CEO of Vielight. "That authenticity immediately stood out to us. We're proud to support him as he continues to compete at the highest level and look forward to being part of the next chapter of his journey."

Vielight develops photobiomodulation technology, a non-invasive approach that uses red and near-infrared light and is being explored in research related to brain health, cognitive function, recovery, and overall wellness.

About Vielight Vielight develops non-invasive neurotechnology based on intranasal-transcranial photobiomodulation (itPBM), a targeted form of near-infrared light therapy designed to support mitochondrial activity, cerebral blood flow, and overall neurological function. Vielight's patented system delivers light through both intranasal and transcranial pathways, enabling stimulation of deep and cortical brain regions. The technology has been studied in 30+ published research studies and 20+ clinical investigations involving more than 800 participants, including research conducted at Harvard Medical School, University of Utah, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and University of Toronto. Studies have explored effects on brain connectivity, cognition, motor performance, and neuroinflammation. Vielight devices are used by professional athletes, military veterans, and individuals worldwide seeking to support long-term brain health and cognitive performance. For more information, visit https://www.vielight.com.

Media Contact FINN Partners vielight@finnpartners.com

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