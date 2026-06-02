ZeroDrift Raises $10M Seed Round to Build the Compliance Firewall for AI

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroDrift, the compliance firewall for AI, today announced it has closed an oversubscribed $10 million seed round. Investors include a16z speedrun, Reign Ventures, PitchDrive Ventures, U&I Ventures, Active Capital, Geek Ventures, Converge Ventures, Atlas SGR, Founders Future, and others. The funding will accelerate ZeroDrift's deployment as enterprises move to govern AI communication at machine speed.

Since launching in early 2026, ZeroDrift has gained traction with tier-one banks, asset managers, and insurance companies aiming to deploy the platform to enforce compliance across AI communication systems, including chatbots and AI agents. The company’s traction has doubled month-over-month as enterprises increasingly adopt AI and require a compliance and policy enforcement layer to scale it safely.

ZeroDrift is the first company to enforce compliance on every AI-generated communication before it leaves the enterprise. The platform sits inline between AI systems and the outside world, validating every outbound message, voice call, and video against regulatory frameworks and internal policy in real time. Compliant communications pass through instantly. Non-compliant ones are caught, explained, and corrected before delivery.

The SEC alone has fined more than 100 firms over $2.2 billion since 2021 for communication and recordkeeping violations, every one of them stemming from a message that was sent before anyone could stop it.

Kumesh Aroomoogan, Founder and CEO of ZeroDrift, said: "Every fine paid for a communication violation in the last five years was paid because the message had already been sent. Across enterprises, AI agents are about to send the majority of regulated communications instead of humans. The infrastructure to govern this shift has to exist before it occurs, not after. We are building the enforcement layer that should have existed years ago - and with this round, we are accelerating its deployment across every regulated industry."

"Compliance is about to become the rate-limiting factor for AI in the enterprise, and the companies that solve it will define the next generation of regulated infrastructure," said Jonathan Lai, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "The ZeroDrift team has the domain depth and the technical bench to build the trust layer the regulated enterprise will run on."



An architecture shift, not a feature

Existing compliance platforms were built to operate post-send. They archive, monitor, and flag. They do not enforce. Closing that gap is not a matter of adding pre-send features to a post-send architecture. The two models are structurally different, and the difference matters more every quarter as AI takes on a larger share of enterprise communication. ZeroDrift is the enforcement layer for that new operating environment, and over time, the trust layer for every AI system that communicates on behalf of an organization.

Enterprises are already deploying AI agents that draft emails, run sales calls, generate marketing content, answer customer questions, and operate autonomously at a volume no human review process was designed to handle. In regulated industries, every one of those communications is subject to oversight under frameworks including the SEC, FINRA, MiFID II, GDPR, and HIPAA. The infrastructure built to govern human-paced communication cannot police machine-paced communication. AI is about to multiply that surface area by orders of magnitude.

ZeroDrift was built for this shift. The ZeroDrift API is the enforcement layer for AI systems and agents, sitting inline across the full surface of AI communication and validating every message, call, and video in real time. Compliance and security teams configure rules, policies, and oversight through Command, ZeroDrift's control plane. Across both, the model is the same. Compliance is enforced before delivery, not reconstructed after the fact.

Use cases include:

AI Agent Communication Enforcement - Validate and enforce compliance on every AI-generated email, chat, voice call, and customer interaction before delivery.



Validate and enforce compliance on every AI-generated email, chat, voice call, and customer interaction before delivery. AI Copilot & Chatbot Guardrails - Deploy compliant AI copilots and chatbots across regulated industries without risking violations, hallucinations, or off-policy responses.



Deploy compliant AI copilots and chatbots across regulated industries without risking violations, hallucinations, or off-policy responses. Enterprise AI Governance Infrastructure - Centralize policies, regulatory rules, and oversight for AI systems through a real-time enforcement and control layer.





The seed round will fund expansion of ZeroDrift's rule coverage across regulated industries globally, broader channel support across AI voice, video, and agent communication, and continued investment in the API layer that governs AI agents in production. The company is hiring across AI research, engineering, product, and enterprise sales.

ZeroDrift was launched in 2026 by Kumesh Aroomoogan, a repeat AI entrepreneur in enterprise technology. He previously co-founded and led Accern, one of the first no-code NLP platforms for financial institutions, raising over $60 million in venture capital and leading the company to acquisition in 2025. He has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 in Enterprise Technology and AI. The founding team includes senior engineering leaders who previously served as Global Head of Engineering at Goldman Sachs, co-founded core systems at Microsoft including Bing Search and AdCenter, and led development of Chrome OS Enterprise at Google.

About ZeroDrift

ZeroDrift is the compliance firewall for AI. The platform sits between an enterprise's AI systems and the outside world, checking every AI-generated message, voice call, and video against regulations like SEC, FINRA, MiFID II, GDPR, and HIPAA in real time. Compliant communications go through. Non-compliant ones are caught and fixed before they are sent, so enterprises can deploy AI in regulated environments without the risk of a violation leaving the building. ZeroDrift is headquartered in New York and backed by a16z speedrun, Reign Ventures, PitchDrive Ventures, Geek Ventures, Active Capital, and others.

Media Contact

Steel Comms for ZeroDrift

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Investor Contact

investors@zerodrift.ai

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