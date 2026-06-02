Keynes Launches Kortex, an AI-Powered Planning, Buying, and Measurement Platform For CTV

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynes , the leading performance CTV technology company, announced today the launch of Kortex, a new AI-powered planning, buying, and measurement platform for CTV. Kortex harmonizes fragmented marketing data to generate recommendations, optimize cross-channel performance, and drive business outcomes for brands across non-clickable media.

Built on top of Keynes’ proprietary data lake, Kortex unifies data from multiple sources - including Google Analytics, CRMs, DSPs, media mix modeling (MMM), and third-party studies - to create a comprehensive view of how each dollar affects performance. By transforming static reporting into real-time insights, ongoing analysis, and recommendations, Kortex enables marketers to seamlessly optimize media spend toward their goals.

“Kortex represents the next evolution of how brands interact with their marketing data,” said Dan Larkman, Founder and CEO of Keynes. “Today, brands need functional insights that help them act quickly. Kortex brings those insights together so marketers can understand the true impact of their spend and make smarter decisions faster.”

Powered by artificial intelligence with access to years of Keynes’ CTV campaign performance data, Kortex automates key processes including data cleaning, normalization, and visualization. As CFOs scrutinize fragmented media spend and traditional attribution models evolve, Kortex provides transparency and accountability for CMOs who need to demonstrate performance.

“Kortex is an invaluable tool for understanding media performance in an environment like CTV where visibility is much lower,” said Jordan Light, Senior Manager of Paid Media at Tuckernuck. “Our team values the customization and granularity we are able to achieve with it, allowing us to examine metrics - from audience type to DMA-level performance - all within a few clicks. Kortex's power allows us to make quick decisions that are confidently grounded in relevant data.”

“By moving beyond static metrics like CPA and traditional reporting dashboards, Kortex introduces a new framework focused on functional data indexing,” said Sachin Teang, CTO at Keynes. “This approach prioritizes insights that directly inform optimization decisions, helping brands respond quickly to changing market dynamics and evolving consumer behavior.”

About Keynes

Keynes, a leading performance CTV technology company, provides an audience-first approach to helping medium-sized, enterprise, and high-growth brands succeed in advertising on streaming television. Keynes utilizes artificial intelligence with a high-touch strategy layer and advanced reporting that measures the holistic impact on overall business metrics, including the direct impact on other paid channels, to deliver superior performance outcomes for brands.