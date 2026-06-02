Beta Bionics First in Automated Insulin Delivery to Publish Near Real-Time Real-World Data on a Public Website

IRVINE, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that near real-time real-world data on the iLet Bionic Pancreas is now publicly available at betabionics.com/hcp/real-world-data. The dashboard publishes outcomes for 100% of the iLet patients who meet two simple, pre-stated criteria (a provider-reported baseline HbA1c and at least two weeks of data uploaded to the cloud), with no exclusions applied.

Real-world data is a key reference point for clinicians weighing multiple automated insulin delivery (AID) options. Most of the evidence in the category arrives in batches: posters, abstracts, paragraphs in earnings releases. Beta Bionics is taking a different approach. The data is published continuously and openly, available to anyone who wants to evaluate the iLet on its real-world performance, including clinicians, researchers, payers, patients, and the broader diabetes community.

The Real-world data dashboard on Beta Bionics’ website is centered around six guiding principles that demonstrate the company’s data transparency alongside a companion guide for evaluating real-world data across AID systems. The guide prompts clinicians to consider sample size, baseline reporting, inclusion criteria, device settings, and time frame before comparing one study to another, helping providers interpret real-world claims from any manufacturer, including Beta Bionics.

“Healthcare providers shouldn’t have to take our word for it. They should be able to see the data for themselves, on demand,” said Sean Saint, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beta Bionics. “Two simple criteria. At least two weeks on the iLet, and we have your data. That's it. No exclusions. It’s time for data transparency in our industry. If we can do this, every company in our category can do this....and should!”

Beta Bionics is setting a new standard in the Automated Insulin Delivery category by making real-world data easy to evaluate and interpret with clearly stated criteria and no exclusions applied, rather than relying on selective populations or optimal performance. The company welcomes others in the industry to publish their real-world data with clear inclusion criteria and no fine print to make it easier for providers and patients to evaluate outcomes with confidence.

The dashboard launch comes ahead of the American Diabetes Association’s 86th Scientific Sessions in June, where Beta Bionics will host healthcare providers at its booth and reference the public dashboard in clinical conversations throughout the meeting.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

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Head of Investor Relations

ir@betabionics.com

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Vice President of Marketing

media@betabionics.com

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.