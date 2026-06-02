Veritext Legal Solutions Takes First Place in Multiple Categories in ALM’s Best Of Daily Report 2026

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting solutions and alternative dispute resolution services, today announces the company has once again been recognized by the legal community, earning multiple top rankings, including Hall of Fame honors, in this year’s Best Of Daily Report reader rankings.

Veritext was awarded first place and received Hall of Fame recognition in the following categories:

Best Court Reporting / Deposition Services

Best Remote Deposition Service Provider

Best Video Deposition / Production Services

Best Online CLE Provider

The Best Of Daily Report awards are determined through a comprehensive readers’ choice survey that ranks top legal vendors and educational providers, empowering the legal community in the greater Atlanta area to recognize those who consistently excel in service and expertise. Hall of Fame awards are reserved for companies that have placed in the top three for three or more of the past four years, demonstrating sustained excellence.

The Best Remote Deposition Service Provider and Best Video Deposition / Production Services honors reflect Veritext’s commitment to delivering flexible, technology-forward solutions that help legal teams capture testimony securely and efficiently, whether in person, hybrid or fully remote.

The Best Online CLE Provider win highlights Veritext’s growing role in supporting the professional development of legal teams through high-quality, accessible continuing legal education programs designed around real-world litigation practice.

“These awards are meaningful because they come directly from the legal community we serve every day,” says Lindsey Kimura, Southeast Regional Vice President at Veritext. “Earning this recognition across our core services reflects our continued investment in secure technology, high-caliber reporters and a client experience the legal community can trust. We’re grateful to our clients and partners for their continued confidence and for recognizing the work of our teams in the Atlanta area and across the country.”

Veritext also earned additional Hall of Fame recognition in the Best Continuing Legal Education Provider category, further affirming the strength and consistency of its CLE offerings over time.

To view the full rankings, visit 2026 Best Of Daily Report | Law.com. For more information on Veritext, go to www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation, ADR services and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com