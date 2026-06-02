Precision Cooling Meets Italian DNA: SMEG USA Launches Next-Gen Under-Counter Wine Coolers





NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMEG USA, the renowned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its blend of style and innovation, introduced a sleek new collection of Italian-designed-and-made under-counter wine coolers. Precision-engineered to preserve every note of your favorite varietals and finest vintages, SMEG’s new wine coolers complement the modern home ‒ from currently trending home micro-bars to classic spaces like dining rooms, adding a luxe feel to primary and guest suites.

SMEG’s new under-counter wine coolers maximize usable space within a smaller footprint, while maintaining ideal conditions to store and preserve wine: minimize vibrations, protection from light, optimized humidity & temperature, and eliminate odors. The collection features two design styles which integrate seamlessly into SMEG’s current aesthetics; the classic stainless steel SMEG Professional Collection and the ultra-sleek matte depth of SMEG’s Linea Neptune Grey Collection.

“As consumers continue to view the home as a destination for refined living and entertaining, they look for appliances that combine innovation with design and complement the moments that bring people together,” said Karen Olle, Director of Marketing of SMEG USA. “SMEG’s new under-counter wine coolers answer that demand with a collection that delivers professional-grade preservation, refined functionality, and the sophistication of Italian design.”

Features of the SMEG Under-Counter Wine Coolers

The right conditions are essential to preserving a wine collection; the features of SMEG’s new under-counter collection include:

A generous capacity of 4.17 cu. ft., accommodating 38 bottles

Two independent temperature controlled compartments support preservation of different varietals, each with a range of 41°F - 68°F, along with controlled and stable humidity levels with even air distribution

Wooden, ergonomic wavy shelves that look elegant while also serving an important purpose - to minimize vibration and facilitate bottle positioning of varied shapes, like wider Burgundy and sparkling wine bottles

Anti-UV glass protects the wine from harmful light that can damage aromas, alter flavor, and accelerate premature aging

An LED light on top of each compartment shows off your finest vintages while the door is open, and automatically turns off when the door is closed to minimize impact on the wine

Intuitive internal LED dual control display makes it easy to adjust settings

An activated charcoal filter keeps the air quality stable and eliminates odors

The anti-vibration compressor minimizes mechanical movement and noise inside the cabinet

To learn more about SMEG and its full suite of kitchen appliances that add sleek sophistication and impressive performance to the home, visit www.smeg.com/us .

About SMEG

Established in 1948, SMEG, whose name is an acronym for "Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla," simply translated to "Enameling and metal factory located in the town of Guastalla, Italy, in the Emilia Romagna region," remains a proudly-Italian company, now guided by the third generation of the Bertazzoni family. Renowned the world-over for creating beautiful kitchen products that combine technology and style, SMEG makes kitchen appliances that are high-performing, packed with useful features, and crafted from quality materials. For more information, visit www.smeg.com/us. Customers and trade professionals are invited to engage with SMEG on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

smeg@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/738e1936-626d-4384-838c-d7d5e0e721fa