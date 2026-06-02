Virtu Financial Obtains MiCA License

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), a leading provider of multi-asset liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global financial markets, announces today that its subsidiary Virtu Financial Ireland Limited has been granted a license under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, enabling Virtu to provide regulated digital asset services across all 27 EU member states.

The MiCA license represents a significant milestone for Virtu as the firm deepens its commitment to the digital asset ecosystem. MiCA, which establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) across the European Union, provides institutional and professional clients with the confidence and legal certainty they require when engaging in digital asset markets. With this license in place, Virtu is authorized to offer a suite of regulated crypto-asset services, including trading and liquidity provision, under a single framework across all EU member states.

As one of the world's premier electronic market makers and agency execution specialists, Virtu is uniquely positioned to bring its deep expertise in liquidity provision and transparent, technology-driven execution to the regulated digital asset space in Europe. The MiCA license further strengthens Virtu's growing global digital asset capabilities, complementing the firm's existing offerings across traditional financial markets and positioning it as a trusted partner for institutions navigating the evolving crypto-asset landscape.

"Obtaining our CASP license is a testament to Virtu's long-standing commitment to operating within robust regulatory frameworks and providing our clients with transparency and liquidity," said Scotte Moegling, Head of Business Development for Digital Assets at Virtu Financial. "The EU's MiCA framework provides clear rules of engagement for digital asset markets, and we are proud to be among the select group of liquidity providers ready to support institutional clients across Europe under these regulations. This license enables us to bring our proven expertise in liquidity and market structure to a rapidly maturing asset class."

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

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