CodeHunter Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Zero Trust for Code Platform

TYSONS, Va., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeHunter , the Zero Trust for Code security company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its pre-execution behavioral threat analysis platform following an independent audit by National Quality Assurance (NQA), an ANAB-accredited certification body.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized standard for establishing and maintaining information security management systems, validates CodeHunter’s security controls and governance practices across the development and operation of its cybersecurity threat identification and analysis platform. CodeHunter has proven it meets and exceeds the standard’s exacting requirements for operational resilience, data protection, and auditable security operations.

“When organizations rely on a platform to determine whether software should be trusted before execution, operational security discipline matters,” said Ken Ammon, CEO of CodeHunter. “This certification validates the rigor of the controls, governance processes, and security practices in the CodeHunter platform. Our high-assurance approach is why customers trust CodeHunter to stop AI-generated, polymorphic, and evasive threats before they execute.”

Implementing Zero Trust for Code

CodeHunter applies Zero Trust principles to software artifacts by determining what code can do before execution. The platform performs behavioral intent analysis on inbound, internally developed, and third-party software artifacts, enabling deterministic trust decisions across endpoints, cloud workloads, and CI/CD pipelines.

Unlike traditional security approaches that rely heavily on runtime detection and manual investigation, CodeHunter enables organizations to automatically allow, block, quarantine, or require review of software before execution. This reduces manual malware triage workloads, strengthens defenses against AI-generated and rapidly mutating threats, and improves operational efficiency across security environments.

About CodeHunter

CodeHunter provides Zero Trust for Code, enabling organizations to determine whether software should be trusted before it executes. Founded in 2021, with roots in U.S. government research labs, CodeHunter analyzes the behavior and intent of software artifacts prior to execution. This helps enterprises prevent malicious code from running, reduce alert overload, and automate security decisions across development pipelines, endpoints, and enterprise environments. The company focuses on organizations in regulated industries that require high assurance, operational resilience, and auditable security controls. For more information, visit www.codehunter.com .

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for CodeHunter

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617 877 7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28ac6358-0209-401b-b29c-6f33b017327c