Investing in Innovation: Rightworks Appoints New Chief Product Officer

NASHUA, N.H., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced the appointment of Mason Swenson as Chief Product Officer (CPO), reporting to CEO Ian Williams. Swenson will lead the company’s Product organization, overseeing Product Management and Product Operations to accelerate the delivery of solutions that help accounting firms operate more efficiently, securely, and successfully in the cloud.



“Mason is a proven leader with a strong track record of building and scaling innovative product organizations that deliver meaningful customer value and business growth,” said Williams. “His ability to align innovation priorities with customer needs and market opportunities will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform and strengthen our industry-leading portfolio of solutions for the accounting profession.”



Swenson has more than 25 years of experience leading product, customer, and technology organizations across SaaS and services companies. Most recently, he served as General Manager, Small Business at CrashPlan, where he led the product vision and executed a multi-year strategy to simplify pricing, optimize product packaging, and position the company more competitively in the market.



Previously, as Vice President of Product Management at Code42, Mason was responsible for transforming a legacy software business into a SaaS operating model, while driving record ARR growth through new product expansion and cloud adoption.



“Rightworks has a strong reputation for innovation and a deep commitment to serving the accounting profession and beyond,” said Swenson, “I’m excited to join the team and help drive the company’s product vision, deliver impactful solutions for customers, and support the next phase of growth.”



About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting, Rightworks is the preferred cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services, protecting everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned us partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram.

Media contact:

Allison Huffman, 603-751-4488

ahuffman@rightworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65425c73-6622-43eb-b9fb-c5537ed3718a.