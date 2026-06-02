Myriad Genetics Names Raj Jampa as New Chief Technology Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, announces today the appointment of Raj Jampa as chief technology officer (CTO), effective June 1, 2026.

“Raj is a proven technology leader with the vision and execution experience to help scale our business and accelerate technology innovation across the enterprise,” said Sam Raha, Chief Executive Officer, Myriad Genetics. “His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our digital technology foundation, enhancing customer experience and supporting the next phase of Myriad’s growth and value creation.”

As CTO, Jampa will be responsible for strategy and execution of Myriad’s technology organization, including further leveraging AI to drive increased efficiency and effectivity.

“I’m honored to join Myriad at such an important time in its growth,” said Jampa. “I look forward to partnering across the enterprise to modernize our technology foundation, scale data and AI capabilities, and deliver solutions that create meaningful impact for patients, providers and the business.”

Before joining Myriad Genetics, Jampa held senior technology leadership roles at Agilent Technologies, Exact Sciences and Genomic Health, where he led large-scale transformation initiatives across enterprise platforms, digital capabilities and operating models. His experience modernizing technology infrastructure and scaling AI-enabled capabilities positions him well to help advance Myriad’s growth strategy and mission.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that Jampa’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Myriad’s digital technology foundation, enhancing customer experience and supporting the next phase of Myriad’s growth and value creation . These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com