A Greenland Palladium Giant Is Building Toward a Mine — and Just Added Rare Earths

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada News Group News Commentary — Most of the companies competing to supply the West with critical metals are working a single deposit and a single story. Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) is building something larger. Its flagship Skaergaard project in Southeast Greenland hosts one of the larger undeveloped palladium-gold-platinum systems in the Western world — and recent independent work has put hard numbers on just how much metal-price leverage that system carries. Now the company has added a second advanced asset, an in-country rare-earths project, turning a single-metal story into a two-pillar critical-minerals platform.

For a Nasdaq-listed developer whose entire pitch rests on supplying strategic metals from a stable, Western-aligned jurisdiction, the combination is unusual: an advanced palladium-platinum resource and an advanced neodymium-praseodymium rare-earths project, side by side in the same Arctic geography, spanning the metals most exposed to Chinese and Russian supply concentration. But the foundation of the story — and the reason investors have been paying attention — remains Skaergaard.

See the full Skaergaard resource picture and 2026 program — view the Greenland Mines briefing here.

Skaergaard: scale, grade, and price leverage

Skaergaard’s resource base is its anchor. The project’s November 2022 NI 43-101 technical report — authored by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., with Philip A. Geusebroek, M.Sc., P.Geo., as Qualified Person — defined an underground-constrained mineral resource of roughly 158.9 million tonnes Indicated and 205.4 million tonnes Inferred at a 1.43 g/t palladium-equivalent cut-off. That is a large, contiguous palladium-gold-platinum system, and it is the basis for everything the company is now building on top of it.

In a May 7, 2026 sensitivity study, SLR took that same 2022 block model and applied updated metal-price assumptions — changing only the price inputs while holding tonnage, geometry, cut-off, classification, and bulk density constant — to isolate metal-price leverage as a single clean variable. In the high-price case, average palladium-equivalent grades rose 45% on an Indicated basis and 55% on an Inferred basis versus the 2022 base case, lifting contained metal to 16.58 million ounces PdEq Indicated and 21.92 million ounces PdEq Inferred. The high case assumed roughly US$1,800/oz palladium, US$5,000/oz gold, and US$2,175/oz platinum; even the low and medium cases showed higher PdEq content than the 2022 base.

The company has been careful — and correct — to frame this as a metal-price sensitivity exercise, not a new mineral resource estimate. The 2022 resource remains the official, underground-constrained number; the sensitivity work simply recalculates equivalent grades at different prices to show how leveraged the deposit is to the gold and PGM markets. Investors should read the 16.58/21.92 Moz figures as an illustration of price leverage on existing material, not a re-stated resource.

President Bo Møller Stensgaard, Ph.D., put it directly: “The SLR sensitivity work crystallizes what makes Skaergaard so compelling. On the same conservative 2022 block model, simply applying a more gold-bullish long-term price deck takes the combined Pd-Au-Pt expression up by approximately 50% … That is the kind of scale and price leverage that long-term institutional and strategic stakeholders and partners are looking for.” He was equally clear that the work is a sensitivity exercise, not a new resource, and that the company is “doing the hard work needed to convert optionality into value.”

That work is the second lever. As recommended by SLR in the 2022 report, the 2026 program will begin evaluating open-pit and bulk-mining scenarios alongside the existing underground concept — a change in mining method that could materially reshape project economics independent of metal prices. The company has described a fully funded 2026 field, drill, and bulk-sample campaign for this summer, with GTK Mintec driving metallurgy and pilot-plant work, WSP leading the environmental baseline study, and a North Atlantic low-carbon processing strategy underpinning the development concept. Together, mine method and metal prices give the project two distinct levers on value — which is why Stensgaard frames Skaergaard as “a future operation in the making.”

Greenland Mines has also been deliberate about visibility, presenting Skaergaard at the EIT RawMaterials Summit in Brussels in May as part of a sustained effort to embed the project in the European Union’s critical-raw-materials framework.

Want the full Skaergaard technical detail and 2026 field plan? Explore the Greenland Mines project breakdown here.

Adding a second pillar: the Sarfartoq rare-earths acquisition

With Skaergaard advancing, the company moved to broaden its critical-minerals footprint. In a May 21, 2026 announcement, Greenland Mines said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Neo North Star Resources, Inc., owner of the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) rare-earths project in Greenland — described by the company as one of Greenland’s most advanced rare-earths projects, backed by a historic NI 43-101 resource estimate, a preliminary economic assessment, more than 15 years of drilling, and extensive metallurgical, engineering, and environmental work.

The structure of the deal is as important as the asset. Under the agreement, Neo Performance Materials — one of the largest rare-earth magnet and materials producers outside China — becomes a strategic shareholder in Greenland Mines and secures offtake rights for up to 60% of future Sarfartoq production. For a development-stage company, bringing a downstream materials producer onto the cap table and into an offtake relationship at the point of acquisition is the kind of validation that is hard to manufacture: it ties the project to an established buyer with the technical capacity to turn NdPr feedstock into finished magnets.

NdPr sits at the heart of the rare-earth supply-chain anxiety driving Western policy. It is the key input for the high-strength permanent magnets used in electric-vehicle drivetrains, wind turbines, and defense systems, and it is precisely the segment where China’s dominance over mining, separation, and magnet-making is most complete. A Western-jurisdiction NdPr resource with an offtake partner already attached is, in that context, a strategically scarce thing — and pairing it with the Skaergaard palladium-platinum asset gives the company a footprint across the two tightest Western supply stories at once.

The price backdrop sharpens the case. NdPr oxide has run to multi-year highs, with industry forecasters pointing to average 2026 prices well above prior-year levels after a sharp spike earlier in the year. Those moves are being driven less by raw industrial demand than by policy: export controls, national-security designations, and a Western push to build supply chains that do not run through Beijing. The value of an advanced NdPr asset is leveraged directly to that repricing — and to the willingness of governments and manufacturers to underwrite non-Chinese sources through offtake agreements, price floors, and equity participation of exactly the kind the Neo Performance arrangement represents.

There is also a strategic-narrative benefit. A company telling a single-metal story competes for attention with every other PGM or rare-earth developer making the same pitch. A company that can credibly say it holds both an advanced palladium-platinum resource and an advanced NdPr resource in the same Western-aligned jurisdiction occupies rarer ground — it can speak to the full breadth of the critical-minerals conversation rather than one slice of it, which matters when the audience is policymakers and industrial offtakers as much as portfolio managers.

Four critical-minerals names investors are watching alongside Greenland Mines

Greenland Mines now straddles two of the tightest Western supply stories at once — platinum-group metals and rare earths. The peer group below shows how investors are pricing each side, spanning producers and developers with recent catalysts.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG / TSX: PTM) is the closest developer-stage comparison on the PGM side. Its material asset is the Waterberg project on the Northern Limb of South Africa’s Bushveld Complex — planned as a fully mechanized, shallow, decline-access platinum-palladium-rhodium-gold mine. In its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results (period ended February 28, 2026), the company reported a net loss of $3.84 million for the half-year and launched a new $60.0 million at-the-market program to fund staged Waterberg development, with roughly $55.5 million of project costs capitalized at period end. PLG illustrates the financing grind a single-asset PGM developer faces — the same path Greenland Mines is navigating, but with a second asset now diversifying its story.

Valterra Platinum Limited (JSE: VAL / OTC: ANGPY), the former Anglo American Platinum, is the producer-side anchor — one of the world’s largest primary platinum producers, accounting for roughly 38% of annual global supply. Demerged from Anglo American in May 2025, Valterra reported 2025 revenue of about ZAR116 billion, up nearly 7%, with earnings more than doubling year over year. Its results show how much operating leverage a PGM producer enjoys in a tight platinum market — the macro backdrop that makes Skaergaard’s palladium-platinum endowment strategically interesting.

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) mirrors the rare-earths side of the new Greenland Mines story. The company is advancing heavy and light rare-earth supply for Western markets and recently inaugurated a rare-earth separation pilot plant at Virginia Tech, with first separated light rare-earth oxides (NdPr) expected in May 2026 and heavy oxides (dysprosium and terbium) targeted for August 2026. Aclara underscores the same thesis behind the Sarfartoq deal: that the bottleneck in Western rare earths is not just mining, but separation and downstream conversion.

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) rounds out the group with a different angle on the same problem. Led by CEO Gerard Barron, TMC is pursuing polymetallic nodules — rich in nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese — from the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific, positioning itself as a potential Western source of battery and infrastructure metals. It is early-stage and faces significant technical and regulatory risk, but its inclusion reflects how broadly capital is hunting for non-Chinese critical-minerals supply across every method and metal.

Across all four, the common thread is the one driving interest in Greenland Mines: Western governments and manufacturers are willing to pay up for strategic metals sourced outside China and Russia, and the market is rewarding companies that can credibly position themselves in that supply gap. Greenland Mines is unusual in spanning both the PGM and rare-earth sides of that trade through a single, Western-aligned jurisdiction.

What to watch from here

For Greenland Mines specifically, the near-term catalysts cluster around closing the Sarfartoq acquisition and integrating it with the Skaergaard program. Investors will watch for completion of the Neo North Star transaction and formalization of the Neo Performance offtake and shareholding, any technical work that begins to translate Sarfartoq’s historic resource and PEA into a modern, current estimate, and progress on the 2026 Skaergaard program evaluating open-pit and bulk-mining scenarios. Continued visibility in European raw-materials forums is part of the same strategy.

None of this changes the fundamental reality that Greenland Mines remains a development-stage company whose value rests on advancing two pre-production assets through technical, permitting, and financing milestones — in a remote Arctic operating environment, with the metal-price leverage that cuts both ways. But the combination of a large palladium-gold-platinum resource, a newly added NdPr project with a blue-chip offtake partner attached, and a Western-jurisdiction story aligned with both U.S. and EU critical-minerals policy gives the company a broader and more strategically resonant platform than it had a month ago. The next test is execution — turning two advanced assets into a credible path toward production.

Stay ahead of the next Greenland Mines milestone — get updates and the full story here.





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About Greenland Mines

Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) is a critical-minerals development company focused on Western-aligned supply of strategic metals. Its Skaergaard project in Southeast Greenland is a palladium-gold-platinum deposit, and the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare-earths project in Greenland. Bo Møller Stensgaard, Ph.D., serves as President.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCES:

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this article were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this publication include that demand for platinum group metals and critical minerals will continue to grow and tighten; that Greenland Mines Ltd's Skaergaard Project will advance through its planned technical, metallurgical, and environmental work programs as described; that the Company's engagements with SLR Consulting, GTK Mintec, and WSP will proceed as planned; that the Iceland LOI will progress toward a binding agreement with the cost and savings characteristics