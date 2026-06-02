Cielo Waste Solutions to Present Project Nahoonai at ICAO Aviation Climate Week 2026

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its participation as a speaker and sponsor at the ICAO Aviation Climate Week 2026, held June 2–4, 2026 at the International Civil Aviation Organization (“ICAO”) headquarters in Montréal, Canada.

Matt Scorah, incoming Chief Development Officer of Cielo, will deliver a SkyTalk presentation on Project Nahoonai on June 4, 2026. ICAO Aviation Climate Week is the premier annual forum convened by the United Nations’ specialized agency for international civil aviation to advance the global aviation climate agenda. The 2026 edition, themed “One Global Path: Advancing Net-Zero Aviation,” brings together the world’s leading aviation and clean energy organizations. Cielo joins a distinguished speaker and sponsor roster that includes Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier among others.

“ICAO Climate Week brings together some of the most important voices shaping the future of aviation, and I am excited to showcase Project Nahoonai as an example of how Canada can contribute to the global SAF transition.” said Matt Scorah, incoming Chief Development Officer. “By transforming underutilized biomass into low-carbon aviation fuel and integrating carbon capture and storage, we believe Project Nahoonai represents a pathway toward the next generation of sustainable aviation fuel projects.”

About Project Nahoonai

Project Nahoonai is Cielo’s flagship commercial-scale SAF project under development in Prince George, British Columbia. The project converts sustainable forestry residues and waste woody materials into a high-value, low-carbon aviation fuel. Project Nahoonai is being designed with integrated carbon capture and storage (“CCS”), capturing the biogenic CO₂ generated during the conversion process and permanently storing it, resulting in a carbon-negative SAF product positioned as a compliance fuel under British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard and Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations. Under the LCFS and CFR, each tonne of CO₂ captured and permanently stored generates additional credit value, materially strengthening the project’s economics relative to conventional SAF pathways.

Project Nahoonai is a majority Indigenous-owned initiative, developed in partnership with Tano T’enneh Enterprises, the economic development arm of the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, on whose traditional territory the project is being advanced. The name Nahoonai is a Dakelh word selected in consultation with and approved by the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a clean fuels project development company advancing sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon energy projects across North America. Through the Nexus Platform, Cielo combines strategic feedstock partnerships with proven third-party technologies to develop a scalable pipeline of waste-to-fuels projects.

Cielo’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CMC and on the OTCQB under the symbol CWSFF.

For further information please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations

Ryan C. Jackson, CEO

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Email: investors@cielows.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cielo, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions. The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, with respect to: the advancement, design, scope, and timing of Project Nahoonai; the integration of CCS into Project Nahoonai and the anticipated carbon intensity of the resulting SAF; and the Company’s positioning under the BC LCFS and other compliance markets.

Investors should continue to review and consider information disseminated through news releases and filed by Cielo on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cielo’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.