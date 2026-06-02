EfficientCME Wins Top Poster Award at the Obesity Medicine Association's 2026 Annual Conference

RADNOR, Pa., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EfficientCME, a division of KnowFully Learning Group and a leading provider of evidence-based continuing medical education, has been named a Top Poster/Abstract Winner at the Obesity Medicine Association's (OMA) 2026 Annual Conference. OMA recognized the winning poster, "Contemporary Attitudes Toward Obesity Diagnosis and Management: Comparative Findings from Patient and Primary Care Surveys" for its "exceptional quality, scientific rigor, and meaningful contribution" to the field. The association added that EfficientCME's "dedication to research and innovation" strengthens evidence-based obesity care and improves outcomes for patients living with obesity.





Conducted in collaboration with the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) and supported by an educational grant from Lilly, the study compared the contemporary perspectives and experiences of 100 randomly selected primary care physicians (PCPs) and 742 patients with obesity. Both groups completed an online survey examining comfort discussing weight, diagnostic experiences, attitudes toward anti-obesity medications (AOMs), and the impact of bias and stigmatizing language on care.

Key findings revealed both meaningful progress and persistent gaps. PCPs reported far greater comfort than patients in discussing weight: 93% of PCPs felt moderately to extremely comfortable with the topic, compared with just 64% of patients. The data also surfaced a notable prescribing paradox. While 84% of patients said their provider had discussed AOMs with them, and most PCPs rated AOMs as highly effective, 43% of PCPs reported prescribing them only 1 to 25 percent of the time. Equally telling, 43% of patients said members of their healthcare team frequently use stigmatizing language, underscoring the ongoing need for improved communication and education to close persistent care gaps.

"Being recognized as a Top Poster Award Winner at the Obesity Medicine 2026 Annual Conference is a tremendous honor for our team and our collaborators," said Shari Tordoff, Executive Vice President of KnowFully Medical Education. "This research underscores the critical importance of aligning patient and clinician perspectives on obesity care. By illuminating where attitudes converge, and where meaningful gaps remain, we can design education that drives more compassionate, evidence-based, and effective treatment for patients living with obesity."

The poster was authored by an interdisciplinary team of nationally recognized obesity medicine experts and patient advocates, including Angela Fitch, MD, FACP, MFOMA (presenting author, Knownwell); Christopher D. Still, DO, FACP, FTOS (Geisinger Health System); Lucia M. Novak, MSN, ANP-BC, BC-ADM (Diabesity); Lisa Gresco-White and Michelle Vicari (Obesity Action Coalition); and Kashemi Rorie, PhD, Chloe Billings, MS, and Brian Moss, MBA (EfficientCME).

"For us, the goal is always to create content that doesn't already exist, adding something new to an area that can contribute to progress beyond just education," said Brian Moss, MBA, of EfficientCME. "We are grateful to the Obesity Medicine Association for this honor, to the OAC for their partnership in reaching patients, and to the clinicians and patients whose voices made this work possible."

EfficientCME remains committed to advancing evidence-based obesity treatment through high-impact research, innovative continuing education, and meaningful collaboration across the interprofessional care team. View the poster in its entirety here.

About EfficientCME

EfficientCME is a dynamic and forward-thinking provider of continuing medical education (CME). The organization was founded on the principle that traditional CME activities often fail to align with the needs, professional demands, and lifestyles of today's clinicians. EfficientCME leverages expertise in instructional design to create accredited live and enduring CME activities that enhance engagement and facilitate the practical application of new medical knowledge. For more information, visit www.efficientcme.com.

EfficientCME is a division of KnowFully Learning Group, which also includes CME Outfitters (CMEO) and Creative Educational Concepts (CEC).

About KnowFully Learning Group

KnowFully Learning Group is a leading provider of end-to-end professional education solutions serving the healthcare, financial, and accounting markets. KnowFully's mission is to deliver meaningful learning experiences that empower professionals to advance in their careers and improve the communities they serve.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23f9d0ac-6e52-4da4-b199-e56e32313920