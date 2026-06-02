Decision of the Board of AB Akola Group on the Acquisition of own shares

On 2 June 2026, the Board of AB Akola Group, implementing the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 October 2025 regarding the acquisition of own shares (ISIN code LT0000128092), adopted a decision to repurchase the Company’s own ordinary registered shares with the nominal value of one being equal to EUR 0.29. AB Akola Group has established a reserve for the acquisition of its own shares. The share buyback procedure will be implemented in accordance with the reverse Dutch auction principle.

Terms of acquisition:

Share buy-back period: 8 June 2026 – 12 June 2026

Maximum total number of shares to be acquired from investors: 900,000 units

Possible price levels for the acquisition of shares (select one of the options): 1.66 EUR, 1.69 EUR or 1.72 EUR per 1 share. The final purchase price per share is determined by a single price method and is equal to the lowest price at which the issuer can purchase the targeted number of shares.

Total maximum purchase amount: EUR 1,500,000

Auction type: “Open”

Order submission: from 10:00 to 16:00 EEST on each auction day, and from 10:00 to 15:30 EEST on the final auction day.

Allocation principle: if the supply of shares exceeds the number of shares to be acquired, the priority right to sell shares will be granted to bidders with lower bid indication. In a situation where the appetite of share sellers who have offered the same price exceeds the maximum number of shares that can be jointly purchased from the share sellers, the share sale offers will be allocated proportionally. The maximum allocation per investor shall not exceed the maximum number of shares the Company intends to acquire under the share buyback program.

Execution time: 12 June 2026, 15:45 EEST

The acquired shares will be settled on: 16 June 2026

“The first stage of the share buyback program carried out in March this year attracted strong shareholder interest and provided investors with an opportunity to realize part of their holdings. We remain committed to investing in business growth, operational improvements, and strategic projects, while ensuring efficient capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. The results of the first stage confirmed that the program meets investors’ expectations and offers additional flexibility in managing their investments,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group.

If you have any questions regarding the repurchase of AB Akola Group's own shares, please contact UAB FMĮ Orion Securities.

When transferring (selling) AB Akola Group’s own shares, equal opportunities for all shareholders to acquire the Company’s shares are ensured.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403