Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Bodycote plc

 | Source: Man Group PLC Man Group PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Man Group PLC
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Bodycote plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		01/06/26
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

17 3/11p ordinary
 Interests

Short positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:    
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 3,762,762.002.19 13,360.000.00
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		 3,762,762.002.19 13,360.000.00

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position1,8368.0963 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position6578.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,6398.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position7548.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,6438.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position8928.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position9878.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position17,5608.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position43,7988.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position20,1498.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position43,8868.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position23,8348.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position26,3238.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5048.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,2598.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5798.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,2638.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position6868.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position7588.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3308.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position8258.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3798.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position8288.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4498.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4988.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1928.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4808.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2218.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4828.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2618.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2908.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position9108.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,2718.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,0458.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,2768.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,2368.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,3678.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4768.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,1888.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5468.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,1918.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position6478.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position7158.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position788.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1968.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position908.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1978.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1078.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1208.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1108.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2768.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1278.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2778.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1508.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1678.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,1818.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5,4418.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,5038.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5,4518.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,9618.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3,2708.0568 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1348.1394 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3358.1425 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1548.1350 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3368.1186 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1828.0613 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2038.0568 GBP

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:


None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:02/06/26
Contact name:James Carr
Telephone number:+44 20 7144 7242

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


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