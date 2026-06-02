PPC Partners Launches Integron Systems to Advance Modular Fabrication

East Troy, Wisconsin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPC Partners today announced the launch of Integron Systems, a manufacturing platform delivering advanced fabrication and modular solutions for the construction and industrial sectors.

Integron Systems provides offsite fabrication of engineered power, data and control systems. Capabilities include e-houses, modular and panelized systems, and skid-based assemblies that are fully integrated, tested and ready for installation.

“Integron Systems launches at a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Tom Nation, CEO of PPC Partners. “Owners across data centers, energy, manufacturing and other critical sectors are demanding delivery models that are faster, more predictable and inherently safer.”

Integron Systems was established to meet growing demand for more efficient infrastructure delivery in increasingly complex, power- and data-intensive markets. Operating from a new facility in East Troy, Wisconsin, the company engineers, integrates and fully tests systems offsite, delivering commissioning-ready solutions that streamline installation, reduce field variability and accelerate project timelines.

Jason Borgardt, previously Vice President of Construction at Pieper Electric, will lead the business as Senior Vice President.

“Integron Systems delivers a smarter approach to project execution,” said Borgardt. “By shifting critical work into controlled environments and integrating design, fabrication and installation, we help clients compress schedules, reduce risk and improve overall project quality.”

As a single-source partner, Integron Systems integrates its modular capabilities with PPC Partners companies to deliver end-to-end execution—from design and digital coordination through fabrication, installation and commissioning.