MadisonSensor Expands Flow Switch Series with New FS3000 and FS4000 Models

Branford, Connecticut, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadisonSensor today announced the expansion of its Flow Switch Series with the introduction of the FS3000 and FS4000 models. Designed to support evolving application requirements, the new switches provide engineers with greater installation flexibility across a broad range of liquid flow monitoring applications.

Flow switches are essential components in fluid systems, detecting the presence or absence of flow and triggering signals to protect equipment, maintain process continuity, and ensure proper system operation. They are commonly used to verify pump performance, prevent dry running, and safeguard cooling and process systems.

The FS3000 features a straight-through, inline body design optimized for applications requiring a consistent, unobstructed flow path. Its compact form factor simplifies installation in space-constrained environments, while multiple wetted material options support compatibility with a wide range of industrial liquids. The FS3000 is well suited for OEM equipment and general industrial applications requiring reliable flow verification with minimal installation complexity.

The FS4000 incorporates an angled body configuration designed for systems with tight space constraints or challenging piping layouts. This design enables effective flow sensing in applications where traditional inline devices may be difficult to install, reducing the need for additional fittings or system modifications. Built for more demanding conditions, the FS4000 provides durable construction and consistent switching performance in higher-duty or more complex systems.

“Customers are looking for greater installation versatility without sacrificing reliability,” said John Hurd, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at MadisonSensor. “With the FS3000 and FS4000, we’re giving engineers practical options for both straightforward and complex piping designs while maintaining the performance consistency they expect from MadisonSensor.”

MadisonSensor flow switches are used across industries including industrial automation, HVAC, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing, medical equipment, and OEM manufacturing. Typical applications include cooling loops, lubrication systems, filtration units, and fluid transfer processes.

The FS3000 and FS4000 join the existing FS1000 and FS8000 models, expanding the Flow Switch Series into a comprehensive lineup that supports a wide range of installation and performance requirements. Both product lines are now available through MadisonSensor and its authorized distribution partners.

For more information, visit madisonsensor.com or contact the company at 203-488-4477 or info@madisonsensor.com to get in touch with an application specialist.

About MadisonSensor

MadisonSensor is a US-based ISO9001 and AS9100 certified manufacturer of a wide-range of high-quality sensing solutions for critical industrial, commercial, and OEM applications worldwide, with a focus on precision, reliability, and customer-driven design and engineering.

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