Maleic Anhydride Market worth $3.79 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.62%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maleic Anhydride Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.96 billion in 2026 to USD 3.79 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.62%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the maleic anhydride market can be attributed to the growing demand from the end-use sectors like construction, automobiles, and agriculture, which utilize maleic anhydride in unsaturated polyester resins, coatings, and agrochemicals. Volume consumption is gaining momentum due to growing infrastructural developments and automotive production in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the trend towards light-weighted composites and specialty chemicals is expected to boost market value growth.

The recent developments in the maleic anhydride industry include expansion and optimization of manufacturing processes by major manufacturers to cater to the rising demand from key end-use industries, forming strategic alliances, improving the regional logistics chain for better raw material supplies and logistic effectiveness, and emphasizing sustainable production through energy conservation and reduced emissions. In addition, ongoing technology advancements in production processes are contributing towards greater efficiency and reduced costs in manufacturing operations. In addition, companies have been exploring merger & acquisition and collaboration with downstream sectors to cater to the demand of various applications.

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List of Key Players in Maleic Anhydride Market:

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Huntsman International LLC (US) Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) (Malaysia) Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (GACIC) (Saudi Arabia) Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Lanxess AG (Germany) Polynt Group (Italy)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Maleic Anhydride Market:

Drivers: Strong demand from unsaturated polyester resins to drive market growth Restraint: Raw material price fluctuations limiting cost stability Opportunity: Shift towards bio-based production creating new growth potential Challenge: Market sensitivity to cyclical industrial demand patterns

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Key Findings of the Study:

By raw material, benzene accounted for a significant share of the maleic anhydride market.

By application, the 1,4-BDO segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

Europe was the second-largest market for maleic anhydride in 2025.

By raw material, the maleic anhydride market is categorized into n-butane and benzene. The n-butane segment accounted for the largest share of the global maleic anhydride market in terms of value in 2025. N-butane offers a more cost-efficient and energy-efficient production route compared to benzene, which leads to reduce overall manufacturing costs. It also provides higher yield efficiency and produces fewer by-products, making it more economically attractive for large-scale producers.

Based on application, the maleic anhydride market is segmented into UPR, 1,4-BDO, lubricating oil additives, copolymers, and other applications. The UPR segment is the largest application of the maleic anhydride market. Maleic anhydride is one of the important raw materials used in UPR formulation that ensures high and consistent consumption. UPR offers a favorable balance of strength, corrosion resistance, and cost-effectiveness, making it widely preferred in large-scale composite and resin formulations. Its ease of processing and versatility across multiple fabrication methods further drive adoption.

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On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global maleic anhydride market in value terms in 2024. The market in the region is driven by the presence of a well-established chemical production base that ensures high production volumes and consistent supply. The easy accessibility of raw materials and relatively low costs of production make the region highly competitive in international business operations. Furthermore, the region has been experiencing significant investments in petrochemical facilities and technologies, resulting in high production volumes.

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