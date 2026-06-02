Industrial Fabrics Market to Reach $320.56 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for High-Performance Technical Textiles | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Fabrics Market was valued at USD 174.86 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 320.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.27%.

The growth in the Industrial Fabrics Market is anticipated due to the increasing demand for high-performing textiles from various industries including automotive, aerospace, construction, medical, agriculture, and safety. The increasing demand for high-end technical fabrics made up of materials, such as polyester, nylon, aramid, glass, and composites are helping improve the durability, heat-resistance, and strength of materials.





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Rising Demand for High-Performance Technical Textiles to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing need for technical textiles that are durable, heat resistant, and strong is driving the growth of the market to a large extent. The increasing amount of infrastructure developments and industrial activities will further fuel the consumption of industrial fabrics. Moreover, increasing safety norms, energy efficiency needs, and light weight considerations are fueling the adoption of these advanced textile products. The increasing use of smart textiles and nanotechnology is adding more strength to innovations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application, Automotive Segment Dominated the Market; Medical Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The automotive segment held the largest share of around 31.78% in terms of revenue in 2025 due to high demands for airbags, seatbelts, tire reinforcement, upholstery, and filtration applications. The medical segment is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 due to growing needs for surgical gowns, masks, wound care dressing, and medical filtration.

By End Use, Protective Clothing Segment Dominated the Market; Geotextiles to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The segment of protective clothing occupied the maximum market share of approximately 29.84% in 2025 owing to increasing demands for fabric that is resistant to flame, chemicals, and abrasions. Geotextile is projected to become the fastest-growing segment due to rapid infrastructure development and road constructions.

By Material Type, Polyester Segment Dominated the Market; Glass Fiber to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Polyester fabric category emerged as the leader with an approximately 37.56% market share because of its durability, low cost, and resistance to wear and tear along with resistance to chemical attacks. The fastest growing segment is glass fibers due to the increasing use in aerospace, automotive and construction applications. High strength-to-weight ratio and thermal stability make it a preferred choice of material for performance engineering applications.

By Weaving Type, Woven Segment Dominated the Market; Non-Woven to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Woven fabrics held dominant position with around 44.72% share in 2025 as a result of their high strength, durability, and load-carrying ability. The highest growth rate is expected in the non-woven category owing to escalating use in filtration, medical, hygiene, and geotextiles applications.

By Fiber Type, Polyester Segment Dominated the Market; Composites to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Polyester led the industry with an estimated share of around 30.36% in 2025 owing to the strength, availability, and versatility of the product. Composites are projected to exhibit the fastest growth owing to increasing adoption of composites for light and efficient usage in engineering application.

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Regional Insights:

North America led in terms of regional market share in 2025 at 34.62%, attributed to strong industrialization and widespread adoption of the product for automotive, aerospace, defense, construction, and safety purposes. The U.S. emerged as a leader in demand within the region owing to its manufacturing prowess and stringent rules on workplace safety.

The U.S. Industrial Fabrics Market was valued at USD 46.73 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 78.03 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the growth of the U.S. Industrial Fabrics Market include strong demand from industries like automotive, aerospace, defense, construction, and industrial safety. Increasing demand for good quality materials, such as polyester, nylon, aramid, glass, and composite materials is helping sectors such as personal protection, filtration systems, reinforcement purposes, and insulation uses.

The Europe Industrial Fabrics Market is estimated to be USD 44.72 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 76.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.56%. The market for Industrial Fabrics in Europe will grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to the high importance accorded to the concepts of sustainability, circular economy, and stringent environmental and industrial safety standards. Nations, such as Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Italy have greatly contributed toward this growth owing to advancements in textile engineering, automobile production, and industrial filtration applications.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rapidly increasing industrialization, robust manufacturing capacity, and large-scale infrastructure development in the economies of China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The Make in India initiative and industrial modernization programs in China further aid in its growth.

Major Key Companies:

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Berry Global Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ahlstrom Oyj

Owens Corning

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Toray Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

Sioen Industries NV

Johns Manville

Milliken & Company

Propex Operating Company LLC

GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG

Sefar AG

Kolon Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Recent Developments:

2026: DuPont de Nemours Inc. expanded aramid and Kevlar industrial fabrics for automotive, aerospace, and protective applications, focusing on high-strength and heat-resistant materials.

2025: Freudenberg Performance Materials increased nonwoven and filtration fabric production across Europe and Asia to meet rising demand from automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Industrial Fabrics Production & Material Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across woven, non-woven, and composite fabrics along with improvements in durability, strength, and resistance performance.

– helps you understand adoption trends across woven, non-woven, and composite fabrics along with improvements in durability, strength, and resistance performance. Advanced Textile & Smart Material Integration Metrics – helps you evaluate adoption trends in smart textiles, sensor-based fabrics, and conductive fiber technologies across industrial applications.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in smart textiles, sensor-based fabrics, and conductive fiber technologies across industrial applications. Industrial Safety & Protective Application Metrics – helps you analyze demand across protective clothing, automotive safety systems, filtration, and industrial hazard protection applications.

– helps you analyze demand across protective clothing, automotive safety systems, filtration, and industrial hazard protection applications. Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Fabric Adoption Metrics – helps you uncover shifts toward recyclable fibers, low-emission manufacturing, and compliance with global environmental regulations.

– helps you uncover shifts toward recyclable fibers, low-emission manufacturing, and compliance with global environmental regulations. High-Performance Composite & Advanced Material Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in aramid, glass fiber, and composite-based industrial fabric innovations across aerospace and engineering sectors.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in aramid, glass fiber, and composite-based industrial fabric innovations across aerospace and engineering sectors. Competitive Landscape & Industrial Fabrics Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge competitive positioning of key manufacturers based on production capacity, innovation strategies, and global supply chain expansion.

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