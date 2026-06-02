VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Raises $39+ Million to Advance Cancer Care at VGH

Vancouver, B.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation today announced that its Greater Than Cancer campaign raised more than $39 million to advance cancer diagnostics, treatment, and research at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH).

With cancer cases rising across B.C. and more than 30,000 people expected to be diagnosed this year, Greater Than Cancer addresses growing demand for faster and more precise diagnostic and treatment capacity.

“This campaign is a testament to the power of our VGH+ community. Our donors and health care partners are redefining cancer care at VGH, enabling earlier diagnoses, more targeted treatments, and leading-edge research that will save lives across B.C. and beyond,” said Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

As one of the largest and most specialized hospitals in B.C., VGH diagnoses and treats the province’s most complex cancer cases, including spine, brain, gynecologic, ocular, and abdominal tumours. It also houses the province’s only adult Leukemia and Bone Marrow Transplant Program, among numerous other specialized cancer programs. More than 50 per cent of cancer patients are referred to VGH from outside Vancouver Coastal Health for subspecialized care they can’t get anywhere else.

“VGH plays a critical role in the provincial cancer care ecosystem, partnering with providers across the province to deliver highly specialized care for patients with complex needs,” said Dr. Heather Stuart, surgical oncologist and Co-Chair, VCH Cancer Plan Executive Steering Committee. “Thanks to this campaign, what’s possible for cancer patients across B.C. has never been greater.”

The Pathology Lab of the Future

A key component of the campaign is the modernization of the Anatomical Pathology Lab at VGH, one of the busiest of its kind in Western Canada.

As demand increases, the campaign is accelerating the adoption of robotics to expedite the diagnostic process with two new automated instruments: the Auto Facing Device and Auto Slide Preparation System. VGH is among the first hospitals in Canada to implement both devices in a clinical setting.

The new automated workflow can decrease slide preparation time from days to hours and increase capacity from roughly 50 to 410 slides per hour. By the end of 2026, it is estimated that these instruments will handle half of all non-complex tasks, allowing technologists to focus on higher-value diagnostic work. The result is faster diagnoses, improved efficiency, and a more sustainable and rewarding workforce model.

"This is a significant advancement for cancer diagnostics in B.C.," said Dr. Michael Nimmo, Head of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at VGH. "By integrating robotics, we are significantly reducing the time between biopsy and diagnosis. For patients, this means quicker answers, earlier treatments, and more lives saved."

State-of-the-Art Equipment & Clinical Technologies

From diagnosis to treatment, cancer care depends on a seamless continuum. The campaign has funded a suite of clinical technologies across VGH, strengthening each stage of the patient journey.

KIRO Oncology “Chemo” Robots: VGH is the first hospital in Canada to use this system for automated chemotherapy compounding in its pharmacy, improving safety for staff and timely access to care for patients.

Mazor Spine Robot: One of the first in Canada , this technology uses 3D-guided precision for minimally invasive spinal surgeries, reducing pain and improving recovery times for patients, including those with cancer.

, this technology uses 3D-guided precision for minimally invasive spinal surgeries, reducing pain and improving recovery times for patients, including those with cancer. Photon Counting CT Scanner: Introduced in the Emergency Department in August 2025 , this high-resolution imaging system has already supported more than 15,000 patients. Emergency Departments are a common pathway for cancer diagnosis, with up to 50 per cent of common cancers first identified in these settings. Photon-counting CT significantly enhances the ability to detect cancer earlier and with greater precision, while also improving treatment for cardiology, trauma, and stroke patients.

Groundbreaking Research & Innovation

Cancer is constantly evolving. To stay ahead, the campaign has directly funded multiple research initiatives that bring new life-saving therapies to patients sooner.

Hematology Research Unit: Part of B.C.’s Leukemia & Bone Marrow Transplant Program at VGH, this is the province’s first inpatient clinical trials unit for early-phase therapies in blood cancers, delivering first-in-human treatments, including CAR T-cell therapy, to patients with few remaining options.

Opportunistic Salpingectomy (OS): A new study reveals that proactively removing fallopian tubes during routine surgeries reduces the most aggressive ovarian cancers by nearly 80 per cent. Initially focused on gynecological procedures, B.C. recently became the first province to offer OS during routine surgeries performed by general and urologic surgeons. Pioneered at VGH by Greater Than Cancer co-chair Dr. Diane Miller, this intervention is now recommended as an ovarian cancer prevention strategy in 24 countries.

“Many of the life-saving treatments used globally began at VGH, and I’ve seen that impact firsthand,” said Dr. Miller. “The brilliant team at VGH continues to redefine medicine every day. Our work is made possible by the power of philanthropy. To our donor community, thank you. Your generosity brings hope and empowers the surgeons, clinicians, and patients of the future.”

Greater Than Cancer aligns with the B.C. Government’s 10-year Cancer Action Plan , reinforcing the critical importance of enhancing cancer care infrastructure with provincial cases rising due to a growing and aging population.

For more information, visit vghfoundation.ca/greaterthancancer .

About VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is the leading charity investing in health care innovation in B.C. As Vancouver Coastal Health ‘s primary philanthropic partner, the Foundation raises essential funds for VGH, UBC Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre, and Vancouver Community Health Services. Donations fund groundbreaking research, world-class health care teams and life-saving treatments for the most complex cases across the province. For more information, please visit vghfoundation.ca .

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